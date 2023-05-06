LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE BACKLASH PPV

– The WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens up with a live shot of fans entering the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the Kickoff, and she’s joined at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. The panel goes over tonight’s card.

A video airs on the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest Street Fight. WWE is pushing a Double Main Event for tonight with the Street Fight and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. Rosenberg and Redmond predict Bunny will win, while Camp goes with Priest. We get a discussion on the WWE Draft and a look at the rosters that go into effect on Monday. A hype video on IYO SKY airs now, then the panel discusses tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Rosenberg and Redmond believe Bianca Belair will retain, while Camp goes with SKY.

We get a discussion for tonight’s WWE United States Title Triple Threat. Camp believes Austin Theory will retain, while Rosenberg goes with Bobby Lashley. The panel discusses the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament, then Seth Rollins vs. Omos. Rosenberg goes with Omos as the winner, while Camp picks Rollins. We see video from earlier today of Wade Barrett on a local beach. A woman in a bikini brings him a cold drink. Barrett looks ahead to tonight’s show and says he’s going to work on his tan. We get a video package for tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match now. Camp and Rosenberg predict Rhea Ripley will retain, while Redmond goes with Zelina Vega.

Back from a break and the panel looks at tonight’s six-man tag team match. Camp predicts The Bloodline will win, but Rosenberg disagrees. We get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes now. Camp goes with Lesnar to win tonight, but Redmond and Rosenberg believe Rhodes will win. We get a shot of a beach in Puerto Rico as Redmond wraps up the Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event opens up with a video package, narrated by Bad Bunny. We’re now live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole says tonight’s show is sold out with 17,944 fans in attendance. He shows us the Spanish announce team at ringside – Jerry Soto and Marcelo Rodriguez. The crowd is fired up and ready to go.

RAW Women’s Title Match: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who was recently drafted to SmackDown. Out next comes IYO SKY by herself. SKY was also drafted to the blue brand. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin.

They lock up and trade holds as fans do dueling chants. Belair takes SKY down but SKY counters on the mat. Belair gets up but SKY takes her right back down. Fans cheer as they continue countering each other.

Belair runs over SKY with a shoulder, then shows off some. SKY ducks a right hand and shows Belair up. More back and forth with the counters, and the crowd is hot. Belair with a dropkick and a scoop slam. Belair tells SKY to bring it. Belair with another scoop slam as fans chant for SKY. SKY slams Belair’s arm over the top rope, then goes to the top and grabs Belair by hr hair. SKY hangs Belair in the corner and uses the whole 5 count.

SKY slams Belair by the arm and continues to soften the hurt arm up. SKY stretches the arm in the corner as the referee counts. SKY with a double stomp to the elbow. SKY takes Belair back down and grounds her by the arm. Fans continue chanting for SKY but Belair slams her to break free. SKY traps Belair’s arm behind her and unloads with forearms. SKY rams the hurt arm into the turnbuckles and Belair goes back down. SKY goes for a Dragon Sleeper but slams Belair, then drops a knee into the hurt arm.

SKY has Belair down in the corner now but she misses the running double knees as the champ moves. Belair with an elbow to the face. Belair side-steps and SKY hits the turnbuckles. They tangle again and SKY counters a Glam Slam with a stomp to the arm. Belair kicks out at 2.

SKY and Belair trade shots from their knees in the middle of the ring now, then up to their feet. Belair catches SKY in a backbreaker, but she also hurts her arm on the counter. Belair with clotheslines and a dropkick. Belair with a long vertical suplex and a kip-up but fans continue chanting for SKY, and now booing Belair. Belair mounts SKY in the corner with right hands as fans count along. SKY knocks her away but Belair comes right back with a right hand to the jaw.

Belair now presses SKY high above her head with one arm, and slams her face-first into the mat. Belair with the handspring moonsault for a close 2 count. The crowd goes wild and chants for SKY. SKY counters a slam and side-steps to send Belair into the turnbuckles arm-first. SKY mounts offense and leaps off the top to the floor, slamming Belair’s arm on the top rope on the way down. SKY springboards in with the missile dropkick, sending Belair out of the ring. SKY goes to the top but Belair knocks her to the mat. Belair goes up and hits the 450 Splash but SKY gets her knees up. SKY pulls Belair into a Crossface submission now.

Belair powers up for a powerbomb attempt but SKY counters and turns it into a Facebuster. SKY holds the pin for a close 2 count. SKY with double knees in the corner. Belair blocks the double underhook slam. SKY blocks the Glam Slam. They tangle again and SKY blocks KOD to send Belair to the floor. Belair looks to drag SKY out but it’s blocked. Belair goes for a handstand attack on the edge of the apron but SKY kicks her in the gut. SKY goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor as fans pop.

SKY rolls Belair back in to a “holy shit!” chant but Belair kicks out just in time. SKY takes Belair to the top and works her over. Belair knocks SKY off to the floor and she hits the edge of the apron. SKY comes right back up for the super hurricanrana but Belair holds on with one arm. SKY tries for the hurricanrana again but Belair still blocks it. Belair then nails a big super sitdown powerbomb from the top but SKY kicks out. Fans and Belair can’t believe it.

Damage CTRL’s Bayley and Dakota Kai come down. Bayley hits the apron for the distraction, and ends up grabbing Belair’s hair but Belair rocks her. The KOD is blocked as things fall apart a bit. Kai ends up hitting the apron but Belair scoops SKY and uses her to knock Kai to the floor. SKY counters off Belair’s shoulders and rolls her up for a close 2 count. SKY can’t believe it. Bayley and Kai rally for SKY now. Belair yanks Bayley and sends her into the ropes.

Kai drops Belair with a kick while the referee is distracted. SKY goes to the top for the moonsault but the referee catches Bayley holding Belair’s hair to keep her down. Bayley is forced to let go. SKY flies with her moonsault but Belair moves and SKY lands hard. Belair immediately follows up with the KOD for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Damage CTRL regroups at ringside while Belair celebrates with the title.

– Bad Bunny is backstage when 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio walks in and they speak some in Spanish about tonight’s Street Fight. WWE Legend and Puerto Rico’s Savio Vega then enters to a huge pop from the arena. Vega hugs Bunny and presents him with a Puerto Rican flag kendo stick. They talk some in Spanish and Vega gets Bunny hyped up, then walks out with Rey.

– The announcers discuss the WWE Draft and the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament. We go to a commercial break.

Omos vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP. The music hits and out next comes Seth Rollins to a big pop as the crowd sings his entrance theme.

Rollins stands the and stares Omos down while fans sing, but Omos has heard enough as he levels Rollins with a huge big boot. The referee checks on Rollins and we get the bell. Omos immediately runs over Rollins with a shoulder, turning him inside out.

Omos smashes Rollins in the corner as fans continue singing. Omos launches Rollins into the turnbuckles, then taunts the crowd. Rollins stuns Omos and springboards in but Omos decks him in mid-air. Fans boo Omos as he mocks them. Omos works Rollins over in the corner now, palming his face. Omos shoves Rollins over the top rope to the floor for more boos.

MVP mocks Rollins at ringside now. Omos follows and scoops Rollins but Rollins counters and sends Omos face-first into the ring post. Rollins nails a suicide dive. Rollins goes for another dive but Omos catches him and chokeslams him on the edge of the apron as the referee counts. Omos presses Rollins high above his head, then throws him into the ring. Omos follows as Rollins stumbles around.

Omos scoops Rollins to his shoulders as fans begin singing again. Omos with Snake Eyes, then a big boot to level Rollins again. Omos poses to boos. Rollins counters with a Sleeper hold attempt but it’s blocked. Rollins stuns Omos with a boot, then springboards in with a knee to the face from the apron. Rollins mounts offense as fans cheer him on. Rollins cuts Omos down to one knee, then superkicks him. Rollins tries for a Pedigree but Omos back-drops him. Omos smashes into the corner as Rollins side-steps.

Omos is sent into the ring post face-first again. Rollins keeps coming at Omos, now hitting a tornado DDT to bring him down. Rollins goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash but Omos kicks out at 1. Rollins is shocked.

Rollins with stiff strikes while Omos is on his knees. Rollins flies from the corner with a shot to the back of the neck. Rollins goes for the Stomp but Omos just blocks it with ease using the back of his neck. Omos then chokeslams Rollins in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. MVP can’t believe it. Rollins ends up blocking the double Chokebomb. Rollins goes for a Sleeper but Omos blocks it. They tangle and Rollins locks in the Sleeper again, bringing Omos down to one knee. Omos continues to fade until he powers up and side-slams Rollins.

MVP comes through the ropes to distract but the referee orders him out, and they argue. Rollins nails a Stomp to Omos, then he superkicks MVP off the apron. Rollins with another Stomp to Omos for a close 2 count.

Rollins goes to the top and waits for Omos to get back to his feet. Rollins then delivers a big super Stomp from the top to get the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as fans begin singing his theme again. We go to replays. Rollins joins fans at ringside now as the celebration continues.

– Back from a break and Cole shows us what happened between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at the Backlash press conference on Friday.

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title: Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley to a big pop. Bronson Reed is out next as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is out next.

The bell rings and Theory charges Lashley but gets dropped. Lashley works Theory over, then Reed. Lashley takes turns on both opponents now, running over Reed with a clothesline. Theory saves Reed from The Hurt Lock, dropkicking them both and sending Reed out.

Theory unloads on Lashley now. Lashley comes back with a long vertical suplex on Theory. Theory drops Lashley and Reed runs in with a splash to Lashley while he’s down. Reed and Theory have words, but then decide to double team Lashley in the corner.

Fans chant for Lashley. Reed runs over Lashley. Reed and Theory have some more words over Lashley. Theory clotheslines Lashley in the corner. Reed then drops Theory with a big clothesline. Lashley spikes Reed into the mat, then Theory for a big pop. Lashley hits a Spear on Theory but Red pulls Lashley to the floor to block the pin.

Reed superkicks Lashley on the floor, then hits a huge Vader Bomb from the middle rope to the floor, smashing Lashley at ringside. Reed goes to the top for the Tsunami Splash but Theory decks him. Lashley blocks The ATL and applies The Hurt Lock. Theory fades but kicks back into a 2 count. Reed immediately nails a Tsunami Splash to Lashley but Theory kicks the pin to break it up.

Theory fights Reed and hits a big jumping Blockbuster. Theory lifts Reed but not for long as he can’t hold him up. Reed with a powerslam to Theory. Reed goes to the top for the moonsault but Theory moves and Reed lands hard. Lashley immediately follows up with a Spear to Reed. Theory quickly grabs Lashley and tosses him to the floor, then steals the pin on Reed to win and retain.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory quickly retreats to the entrance-way with the title as the music hits. We go to replays. Theory raises the title and celebrates as Lashley looks on from the ring.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley

Back from a break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley by herself. Ripley was drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft, while her opponent was selected by SmackDown. The LWO music hits next and out comes Zelina Vega in Puerto Rican flag attire. An emotional Vega receives a big pop and greets family members at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Irvin. Fans cheer loudly for Vega as she holds the flag open while crying.