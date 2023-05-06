Double Jeopardy match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a ROH Double Jeopardy match and more to next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS:
* Cage Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* No Holds Barred Match: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart
* Double Jeopardy Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix
Winner Earns Shot At The Others Championship
* AEW Trios Championship Match: House of Black vs. Bandido & Best Friends
* We’ll hear from Christian Cage
* We’ll hear from FTR
This Wednesday
Detroit #AEWDynamite
A PPV on TBS!
-Cage Match
Omega vs Moxley
-Double Jeopardy
Fenix vs Claudio
-International Title
Orange Cassidy vs Daniel Garcia
-No Holds Barred
Anna JAS vs Julia Hart
-World Trios Title Open House Match
House of Black vs
Best Friends/Bandido pic.twitter.com/ARTTLamfpP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2023