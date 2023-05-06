Double Jeopardy match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a ROH Double Jeopardy match and more to next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS:

* Cage Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* No Holds Barred Match: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

* Double Jeopardy Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix

Winner Earns Shot At The Others Championship

* AEW Trios Championship Match: House of Black vs. Bandido & Best Friends

* We’ll hear from Christian Cage

* We’ll hear from FTR