Double Jeopardy match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

May 6, 2023 - by James Walsh

AEW has added a ROH Double Jeopardy match and more to next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS:

* Cage Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* No Holds Barred Match: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart
* Double Jeopardy Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix
Winner Earns Shot At The Others Championship
* AEW Trios Championship Match: House of Black vs. Bandido & Best Friends
* We’ll hear from Christian Cage
* We’ll hear from FTR

