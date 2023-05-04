Update on ticket sales for AEW’s All In
AEW’s All In at Wembley Stadium has now sold over 50,000 tickets, totaling £5.2M ($6.5M) in pre-sale alone.
Third and final day of pre-sale tickets for AEW’s All In seen an amazing 50,000 tickets sold. General Admission tickets go on sale tomorrow
(Friday). Full capacity for Wembley Stadium is 90,000.
Thanks to the amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium just hit 50,000 tickets sold for £5.2M ($6.5M)!Remarkably all 50k tickets sold have been in the pre-sale!
The general ticket on-sale begins TOMORROW, with great seats opening up!https://t.co/AcHw5kLnSr
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 4, 2023