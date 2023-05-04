Update on ticket sales for AEW’s All In

AEW’s All In at Wembley Stadium has now sold over 50,000 tickets, totaling £5.2M ($6.5M) in pre-sale alone.

Third and final day of pre-sale tickets for AEW’s All In seen an amazing 50,000 tickets sold. General Admission tickets go on sale tomorrow

(Friday). Full capacity for Wembley Stadium is 90,000.