Cody Rhodes announced for Smackdown
WWE has announced Cody Rhodes for Friday’s Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, which is just one night before his first-ever match against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is not currently advertised for SmackDown, but he should be in town for Saturday’s show.
Cody’s appearance looks to be a late decision as he tweeted a list of upcoming dates, and SmackDown was not included.
Here is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown in San Juan, Puerto Rico-
-Cody Rhodes will appear
-Bad Bunny will appear
-Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross