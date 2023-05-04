Cody Rhodes announced for Smackdown

WWE has announced Cody Rhodes for Friday’s Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, which is just one night before his first-ever match against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is not currently advertised for SmackDown, but he should be in town for Saturday’s show.

Cody’s appearance looks to be a late decision as he tweeted a list of upcoming dates, and SmackDown was not included.

Here is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown in San Juan, Puerto Rico-

-Cody Rhodes will appear

-Bad Bunny will appear

-Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross