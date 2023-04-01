Gisele Shaw claims she was verbally accosted by a WWE hall of famer

Impact Wrestling’s Gisele Shaw claims she was verbally accosted by WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner earlier today. Shaw posted …

“I was at an autograph signing event today at WrestleCon and while I was walking to my table I hear someone yelling at me you’re a man, you’re a dude, you’re a piece of trash, you are filth, get the f–k away from here. I kept my head down and kept walking as I did not want to acknowledge that hate. When I arrived at my table I spoke to another Impact Wrestling talent who was at the signing with me and mentioned the incident. It didn’t sit well with me and I wanted to know who was saying that to me because it’s unacceptable. So I decided to take a walk in that area and I hear the same person saying the same derogatory comments at me. I looked at the person and it was Rick Steiner saying those statements”

“I was shocked and could not believe that this was happening. To have someone saying those comments who a lot of people look up to and consider their hero was quite shocking and disheartening. I was in disbelief so I asked him excuse me? He kept repeating those hateful phrases to me and started yelling at me in a public setting. Another disappointing part about this whole incident was that there was other wrestling legends who just sat there and turned their heads away, did not want to get involved, or stand up for what’s right because it involved one of the boys. Judging from that experience it was more important for them to watch something wrong go down as opposed to standing up for someone who’s being bullied and doing what’s right. I am writing this because I am done being bullied to silence. Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility, and I am standing up for myself, and for other people who go through the exact same situation on a daily basis. I want everyone to know what a deplorable person Rick Steiner is and that this cannot be tolerated. This keeps happening because people let it slide and do not take action”