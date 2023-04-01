AEW returning to where it all started in Washington for June 14 Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is returning to where it all began for an episode of Dynamite at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in June.

The company announced that the June 14 episode will be from the nation’s capital and back to the larger Capital One Arena for the first time since the first episode back in October 2019.

Tickets for this Dynamite go on sale on Friday, April 14 on AEWTix.com.

AEW sold out the first episode of Dynamite at the Capital One Arena but then moved their events to the much smaller Entertainment & Sports Arena when visiting Washington.