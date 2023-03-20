Undertaker remarks on CM Punk, former WWE superstar says he had a sex addiction

– During an interview with Inside The Ropes, this is what Undertaker had to say about CM Punk:

He was great to work with. I’m very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. I had no beef with Punk, he was always business with me. Hopefully, I was with him [too]. I’ve been told that I have some beef against him, social media… they tell me because I don’t read comments or follow it, but I have a lot of people that tell me. Supposedly I squashed his push and all of this but anybody who knows me – even if I didn’t like somebody, and I don’t dislike punk, that’s another rumor that I have disdain for him, I don’t, he was good with me and that’s all that matters – business is business, whatever’s best for business.

– Brad Maddox says he had a sex addiction, Vince McMahon kicked him out of the building after ‘cocky pr-cks’ promo ?!

Former WWE star Brad Maddox gave a rare interview on Rip Rogers’ podcast this week.

Maddox talked about his push when he first got brought up to the main roster for WWE:

“I didn’t appreciate any of it. Not a bit of it. I wanted to work. They brought me up. Cena was supposed to work CM Punk, but Cena got hurt, so they had to throw Ryback in the title picture at Hell in a Cell that one year. Ryback wasn’t ready, but they didn’t want him to lose, so they brought me up in that referee gimmick so I could heel on Ryback. So I had to be a referee for my first three months up there and I didn’t really embrace it. I was one of the stories where they just kind of lost their way a little bit. I got caught up in some things. Now I’m sure you know the news, fairly old at this point, right? Some stuff leaked. I mean, it was kind of that time period when I got, so I had a porn addiction and then that cascaded into a sex addiction and that was a whole thing for me that was just very mind consuming. So I wasn’t very focused right at the time when I should have been. Then I’m going up there as a referee and I’m having to carry a walkie talkie around, and my ego is just f***ing too big and it didn’t fully take advantage of opportunities, I don’t think.”

On why he got released:

“I was just getting in with Vince. I mean, I’ve been talking to him for a while trying to find gimmicks. Then me and Adam Rose were about to do a tag team. We’d gone to see him that day and he had signed off on it, so we were going to start a little gimmick. Then I had a singles dark match before the show. I cut a promo on my way up to the ring and I called the Indianapolis crowd, cocky pri-ks, at the end of my promo, and he (Vince) kicked me out of the building. The next day Carano called me and told me.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co / Rip Rogers Podcast

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial