News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The Road to WrestleMania 39 continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his RAW return tonight as he confronts Cody Rhodes. RAW will also see Logan Paul host a special in-ring WWE edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, with The Miz and likely Seth Rollins.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Logan Paul films special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes