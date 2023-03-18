WWE Owens and Zayn hug it out to take on common enemy: The Bloodline

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are back on the same page, thanks in part to Cody Rhodes, who opened Smackdown and invited both men out to work their differences.

The first attempt didn’t really go exactly as planned with Owens leaving, but by the end of the night, everything changed.

With Zayn getting attacked by both Usos, Kevin Owens’ music hit to a large pop from the crowd and Owens came out from the fans and took out Jimmy and Jey with a Stunner and a Popup Powerbomb. As the two retreated, fans chanted to “hug it out” again and Owens walked over to Zayn and hugged each other to another gigantic pop.

In the back, Cody was shown smiling in front of the television, with part of his mission now accomplished.

The match between the Usos and Owens and Zayn for the tag team titles for WrestleMania 39 will now be announced next week.