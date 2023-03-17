Danhausen suffers torn pectoral muscle

Popular AEW star Danhausen is looking for several months on the sidelines after he revealed on social media that he tore his right pectoral muscle.

“Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution,” he wrote. “When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you.”

Danhausen teamed up with Orange Cassidy at Revolution in a four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team titles which also included The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Depending on the severity of his tear, the 32-year-old is looking at a lengthy recovery period. It’s the same injury that Cody Rhodes suffered mid-last year.