Edge allegedly rejected the idea of ending The Undertaker’s streak

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker commented his Wrestlemania winning streak coming to an end.

“By the time we got to WrestleMania, we pretty much knew what was going to go down, but there were a few people I guess that he wanted to break the streak. (Vladimir) Kozlov, he wanted him. It was early on, and I think he wanted Edge to go over and Edge refused. He said, ‘No. I can’t do it.’ That’s how much he respected the streak and me and what that streak meant to the business. I didn’t know that at that time. I didn’t know that until years after. That says a lot about the human being he is.”

“I don’t think Brock [Lesnar] needed it. I think Brock was a major attraction, he was a star, and he was made. I don’t know that it enhanced him anymore. I think it would have been great for Roman [Reigns] if Brock hadn’t already done it. It would have been a huge thing for Roman. I don’t know that it meant the same to Brock as it would have meant to Roman or anybody else who would have done it because Brock had already been there. Brock had already gone off to UFC. He already had all these major accomplishments. I think it could have helped somebody else.”

