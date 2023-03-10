Stu Grayson returning on next week’s Dynamite

Stu Grayson is set to return to AEW on next week’s Dynamite. AEW has announced Grayson for a trios match between The Dark Order and The Blackpool Combat Club as the war between the two factions continues. It will be Grayson, Evil Uno and Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Grayson left AEW in May 2022 after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new contract. He returned to AEW for a brief backstage Rampage segment with The Dark Order on the October 14 episode, but that was his last appearance. There is no word yet on if this is a one-off appearance, or if he’s back with the company.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

* Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli

* A Re-Bar Mitzvah segment for AEW World Champion MJF

* Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett as the title is re-branded from the AEW All-Atlantic Title

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) defend against The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) and The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara)