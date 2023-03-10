3/10/23 AEW Rampage Results

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Sacramento, California.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara

Andretti takes Guevara down and delivers right hands. Guevara comes back with a right hand of his own, but Andretti takes him down again. Andretti delivers more shots, and then chops Andretti to the outside. Andretti chops Guevara on the floor and slams him into the barricade. Guevara comes back with a shot of his own, and then slams Andretti into the barricade. Andretti backs Guevara into the ring apron and tosses him back into the ring. Guevara rolls out the other side, but Andretti takes him out with a dive. Andretti delivers a few shots and chops Guevara against the barricade. Andretti slams Guevara into the ring steps and rolls him back into the ring. Andretti delivers a split-legged moonsault and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara rolls to the floor, but Andretti chops him against the barricade. Guevara fires back with a chop and rolls Andretti into the ring. Guevara puts Andretti on the apron, but Andretti drops him with a clothesline. Andretti clotheslines Guevara to the floor and comes off the top, but Guevara counters with a leaping knee strike as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara has Andretti in a rear chin-lock. Guevara clubs Andretti across the back, but Andretti sends him off the ropes and they hit simultaneous cross-bodies. They exchange shots as they get to their feet, and then Andretti drops Guevara with a few back elbow shots. Andretti drops Guevara with a neck-breaker and Guevara goes to the floor. Andretti kicks Guevara in the face and drops him with a springboard moonsault. Andretti gets Guevara back into the ring and hits a springboard 450 splash. Andretti goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Andretti slams Guevara down again and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out again. Andretti goes for a Shooting Star Press, but Guevara gets his knees up. Guevara delivers a shot to Andretti, but Andretti rolls to the outside. Guevara clears off the timekeeper’s table and puts Andretti on top of it. Guevara tries to climb up top, but Andretti cuts him off. Andretti delivers a shot to Guevara and puts him on the table. Andretti goes up top and splashes onto Guevara through the table. Andretti gets Guevara back into the ring, but Guevara pulls the referee down to check on him. Daniel Garcia rushes out and shoves Andretti off the top. Guevara delivers the GTH and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Darby Allin cuts a promo. He says he meant it when he said he wants to go out in a blaze of glory, and next week that will be a little bit more clear.

Jack Perry cuts a promo. He says momentum is hard to come by but very easy to lose. He warns every man holding a championship that he plans on keeping his momentum going.

Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall cut a promo. Marshall says they will soon host the first episode of QTV where they will give the inside scoop on who really broke into Wardlow’s car.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Daddy Ass Billy Gunn) vs. Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie

Bowens and Cartwheel start the match. They lock up and Bowens backs Cartwheel into the corner. Bowens delivers a few chops and then follows with right hands and elbows to Cartwheel’s head. Caster tags in and kicks Cartwheel in the midsection. Caster slams him down and Bowens delivers Scissor Me Timbers. Charlie tags in, but Caster delivers a back fist and a kick to the face. Bowens tags in and delivers The Arrival, and then Caster delivers the Mic Drop and Bowens gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Acclaimed

-After the match, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard come to the stage with a Jericho Appreciation Society shirt. They do the scissor gesture, but The Acclaimed shake their heads no and then scissor with Gunn.

After Dynamite, Jericho, Guevara, and Garcia cut a promo. They talk about their AEW World Trios Championship match next Wednesday, and Jericho says we will see new champions crowned.

Don Callis has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance (w/Jose the Assistant)

Takeshita backs Vance into the ropes, but gives a clean break. Vance turns it around and chops Takeshita against the ropes, but Takeshita comes back with the Takeshita-line. Takeshita delivers a discus elbow strike that sends Vance to the floor. Takeshita drops Vance with an elbow shot over the top rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita delivers a shot in the ring, but Vance comes back with a boot to the face. Vance goes for a lariat, but Takeshita counters with a German suplex. Vance comes back, and both men deliver discus elbows at the same time. They get up and Vance charges, but Takeshita delivers a boot and a knee strike to counter. Takeshita delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Vance kicks out. Takeshita delivers a knee strike, but Jose puts Vance’s boot on the bottom rope to break the count. Takeshita lays Jose out with a forearm shot, but Vance drops him with a discus lariat. Vance goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Vance applies a Full Nelson, but Takeshita rolls through for a two count. Takeshita dodges a discus lariat and gets a back-slide for the three count.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Swerve Strickland cuts a promo. Strickland says Keith Lee put his Affiliates on the shelf, and he has to hand it to him. Strickland says Lee was more prepared that he thought, but he has something in store that Lee will not see coming. Strickland says Lee won this battle, but he’s got the war. Strickland tells Lee to make sure he has eyes in the back of his head.

Mark Briscoe is in the ring. He announces that there will be a multi-team Ladder Match at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31st, and the winners will be crowned as the new ROH World Tag Team Champions. He says the match will be called the “Reach for the Sky Ladder Match.” Briscoe then introduces The Lucha Brothers as the first participants, and they join him in the ring along with Alex Abrahantes.

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Trios Championship – Three-Way Match: The House of Black (c) vs. The Elite vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society

-AEW TBS Championship – Canadian Open Challenge: Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBA

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Page, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta

-MJF’s will celebrate his re-Bar mitzvah.

-QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs will host QTV

-We will hear from The Outcasts (Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm)

The video package for the ongoing feud between Hook and The Firm airs. Hook will take on Stokely Hathaway in a No Disqualification Match.

A video package for the history between Nyla Rose and Riho airs.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Nyla Rose (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Riho

Rose backs Riho into the corner and smacks her face a few times. Rose shoves Riho away, but Riho comes back with right hands. Rose drops Riho with a shoulder tackle and goes for a running senton, but Riho dodges it. Riho goes for a power slam, but Rose counters with one of her own. Rose goes for the cover, but Riho escapes and delivers a dropkick. Rose goes to the floor and Riho goes for a cross-body from the top, but Rose catches her. Riho gets free and slams Rose into the ring steps. Rose gets back into th ering as Shafir stalks Riho at ringside. Riho goes up top and drops Rose with a cr0ss-body. Riho goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Riho goes for a suplex, but Rose counters with a delayed vertical suplex. Riho dodges Rose in the corner and guillotines her over the top rope. Shafir pulls Riho to the floor and drops her with a judo throw, and then rolls her back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Riho delivers a shot, but Rose comes out of the corner and drops Riho with a shoulder tackle. Rose puts Riho up top and pummels her across the back, but Riho gets free and sends Rose to the opposite corner. Riho delivers a jumping knee strike and delivers a douvle foot stomp. Riho goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Rose comes back with a power slam and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Rose goes up top and goes for a senton, but Riho dodges it and delivers a Northern Lights suplex. Riho goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Riho goes for the running knee strike, but Rose dodges it and Riho hits the turnbuckles. Rose splashes Riho in the corner and goes for another, but Riho dodges it. Riho delivers a Crucifix Bomb and gets a two count, and then gets another quick two count. Shafir trips Riho in the corner, but Riho kicks her away. Rose goes for the Beast Bomb, but Riho counters and gets a roll-up for the three count.

Winner: Riho

-After the match, Rose and Shafir beat Riho down and leave her lying. They leave the ring, and then The Outcasts hit the ring. They each have a can of spray paint and Toni Storm does the spray painting as Saraya and Ruby Soho hold Riho up. They throw her down and Storm stomps on her while still using the spray paint. Saraya delivers a stomp and then stands tall with Soho and Storm as the show comes to a close.