Tony Khan makes announcement regarding change to an AEW championship

During the March 8th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, President Tony Khan made the following announcement…

“I’m here tonight because the AEW all Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy has requested an Open Challenge match next week in Winnipeg against Double J Jeff Jarrett. I’m honoring that request. Next week in Winnipeg, it will be Orange Cassidy versus Jeff Jarrett. And this match represents an important milestone for our company. I’d like to tell you about it tonight on behalf of AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Next week marks the fifth and final defense of the AEW All Atlantic Championship on international soil. It is the only AEW Championship ever to change hands on international soil. And next week, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to support the release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Next week in Winnipeg, it will be Orange Cassidy versus Double J Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship. Next week in Winnipeg, we will level up the Championship. It will be a huge match, a huge milestone for AEW. And all of us are so excited about the release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods.”