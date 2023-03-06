New trademark filed by Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona has filed to trademark the term “Indy God” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The former WWE superstar has been killing since he was released from the company in 2020 due to COVID cuts, which included runs as GCW World Champion, NWA World Champion, and IMPACT Digital Media Champion. At one point Cardona held seven different titles at once, so the term “Indy God” plays well in this scenario.

The filing was made on February 28th and is mostly aimed at merchandising. A full details description can be found below.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.