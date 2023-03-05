AEW Revolution 2023 Coverage

Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz are on commentary, and then a video promo for Draft Kings airs.

Singles Match

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside

They exchange shots immediately, and then Starks rams Jericho’s head into the turnbuckles and delivers chops and body shots in the corners. Starks beats Jericho down in the corner, but Jericho comes back with chops. Jericho runs the ropes, but Starks drops him with a shoulder tackle. Jericho goes to the floor, but Starks drives him into the barricade with a dive. Starks slams Jericho into the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Jericho comes back with a shot, and then chops Starks a few times in the corner. Jericho whips Starks across the ring, but Starks comes back with forearm shots. Jericho drops Starks with one shot and goes for the Lionsault, but Starks dodges it. Starks chops Jericho and sends him off the ropes, but Jericho counters and drapes Starks’ injured ribs across the top rope. Jericho knocks Starks into the barricade and follows him to the outside. Jericho rams Starks into the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Jericho delivers right hands in the corner and chokes him with his boot. Starks comes back with a body shot and a few chops, but Jericho knees him in the midsection.

Jericho delivers a back-breaker and smacks Starks in the face a few times. Starks comes back with a slap and follows with quick right hands. Jericho comes back with a hammer throw into the corner, and then connects with the springboard dropkick on the apron. Jericho low dropkicks Starks to the floor, and then brings him right back in. Jericho punches Starks in the ribs and applies an abdominal stretch. Starks gets free and delivers a few right hands, and then drops Jericho with a flying forearm shot. Jericho delivers a springboard DDT and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Starks goes up top, but Jericho cuts him off. Jericho climbs as well and sets up for a superplex. Starks gets free and throws Jericho down. Starks dives, but Jericho knees him in the midsection. Jericho delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Jericho sends Starks into the corner and goes for the Codebreaker, but Starks catches him and slams him down. Starks goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Starks delivers a few quick kicks and goes for Rochambeau, but Jericho escapes out. Starks goes for the Spear, but Jericho hits the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out.

They exchange shots on the mat and fight to their feet. Starks sends Jericho to the apron, but Jericho quickly goes up top. Jericho dives, but Starks dodges and hits the Spear. Starks goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. They pull each other up and exchange shots. Jericho delivers a shot to the midsection and follows with a kick, but Starks comes back with a thrust kick. Starks goes up top for a moonsault, but Jericho dodges it. Starks lands on his feet, but Jericho takes him down and applies the Walls of Jericho. Starks rolls free and delivers right hands. Starks applies a single-leg Boston Crab, but Sammy Guevara runs to ringside. Action Andretti runs out and tackles Guevara on the ramp and beats him down. Jericho has the baseball bat and hits Starks in the ribs with it behind the referee’s back. Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Starks blocks it and pummels Jericho’s back and neck. Starks delivers a toe kick to the face and hits Rochambeau for the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks

—



Final Burial Match

Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage

Perry drops Cage to the mat and delivers quick right hands. Cage goes to the floor and grabs Perry, but Perry pulls him into the ring post. Perry follows Cage out and delivers right hands, but Cage turns it around with a chop against the barricade. Perry comes back with a kick to the face and goes for a dive, but Cage moves away. Cage goes into the crowd and up the steps, but Perry follows him. They exchange shots in the stands and Perry beats Cage back down to ringside. Cage begs off as he backs up the ramp, but realizes he is getting close to the casket. Perry delivers a few shots, but Cage gets away and gets back into the ring. Perry slams Cage into the corner and delivers a chop. Perry bites Cage’s head, but Cage comes back and beats Perry down to the mat. Cage stands on Perry’s hair and pulls him up by his arms. Cage kicks Perry in the head and then chokes him over the middle rope. Cage drops to the floor for an uppercut, but Perry dodges it and kicks him in the chest. Perry dives onto Cage and slams him into the barricade. Perry slams Cage into the ring steps, and then rams his head into it a few times. Cage comes back and takes Perry’s belt and whips him with it. Cage beats Perry up the ramp with the belt and they get close to the casket. Cage opens the casket and grabs some chairs that were inside it.

Perry attacks Cage and busts him open, but Cage comes back with a back body drop. Cage sets up one of the chairs and sets up for the Killswitch, but Perry shoves him off the stage. Perry dives onto Cage and gets him back by the casket. Perry grabs a chair, but Cage delivers a low blow. Cage closes the lid of the casket and slams Perry’s face into it a few times. Cage opens the casket and puts Perry inside, but Perry blocks him from shutting the lid. Cage chokes Perry, delivers another shot, and tries to shut the lid, but Perry blocks it again and delivers a few shots to Cage. Cage throws some dirt into Perry’s eyes and delivers the Killswitch on the pile of dirt. Cage puts Perry’s head on a chair and grabs another one. Cage goes for a Conchairto, but Perry dodges it and knocks the chair out of Cage’s hands with a shovel. Cage gets the shovel and tries to choke Perry with it, but Perry counters and chokes Cage with it instead. Cage rakes Perry’s eyes and swings the shovel, but Perry dodges it and locks Cage in the Snare Trap with the shovel for extra leverage. Perry puts Cage’s head on the chair, and then delivers a Conchairto. Perry puts Cage in the casket and kisses his forehead. Perry slams the lid shut, and the casket collapses below the stage.

Winner: Jack Perry

—



AEW World Trios Championship Match

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (c) (w/Brandon Cutler, Don Callis, and Michael Nakazawa) vs. The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) (w/Julia Hart)

Omega and Matthews start the match. They exchange waist-locks, and then Matthews wrenches Omega’s arm and takes him down. Omega comes back with a wrist-lock and then slams Matthews down. Matthews comes back and sends Omega off the ropes, and then they exchange take downs and quick shots and stand at a stalemate. Black tags in and they lock up. Black delivers a shot to the midsection, but Omega blocks the leg kick from Black. Omega kicks Black in the face and drops him with an arm-drag. Black comes back with an arm-drag of his own and applies a side-headlock on the mat. Omega gets free and dodges a head kick from Black. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Black gets free and goes for the back heel kick. Omega dodges it and they sit down and stare at each other. Matt tags in and says he wants King. Black tags King in and King runs over The Bucks with a double shoulder tackle. King drops Omega with a shot as well, and then all six men get into the ring and start brawling. King sends Omega to the floor, and then Black gets sent to the floor and Nick slams Matthews down and dives onto Black. Matt sends Matthews to the outside and dives onto he and Black.

King chops Omega in the ring, but Omega drops him with a hurricanrana. Omega dives onto all of The House, and then gets King back into the ring. Nick splashes onto King with a 450 and goes for the cover, but King throws him off at the one count. Nick kicks King in the midsection and runs the ropes, but King throws him down. King delivers a shot to Matt and kicks Omega in the face. King slams Omega into the barricade and Black kicks Matt in the face a few times. King delivers a cross-body to Omega against the barricade and then gets Nick back into the ring. King chops Nick in the corner few times and Matthews tags in. Nick counters Matthews and gets a two count, and then King tags back in. King splashes Nick in the corner and throws him across the ring. Nick kicks King in the face and follows with an enzuigiri. Omega tags in and takes King down with a cross-body. Omega deliver shots to Matthews and Black and delivers a low dropkick to King’s knee. Omega takes King down with a leaping leg drop and goes for the cover, but King kicks out. Omega delivers a rolling senton and goes for a moonsault, but King gets his knees up.

Matthews dropkicks Omega into the corner and King goes for a cannonball senton, but The Bucks kick Matthews and King in their faces. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel on King, but King gets free with a few shots. Omega goes for a snap dragon suplex, but King drops him with a short-arm lariat. Matthews tags in, and then Blakc tags in right after. The House triple-teams Omega, but Nick makes the save. Nick kicks Matthews and King, but Black kicks Nick. Black delivers a leaping knee strike to Omega and goes for an arm-bar, but Matt breaks it up with an elbow drop. The Bucks double superkick King, but Matthews drops Nick with a Meteora. Matt superkicks Matthews and Black and drops Matthews with Sliced Bread. Black drops Nick with a running knee and then exchanges shots with Omega. Black delivers an elbow to the head, but Omega comes back with a knee strike. They exchange simultaneous shots in the corner and collapse to the mat. Nick gets on the apron, but Hart grabs his ankle. King chokes Nick out on the apron, but Matt kicks King a few times to make the save. Omega delivers the V Trigger to King in the ropes, but Black delivers a few kicks to Omega’s chest.

Omega comes back with the snap dragon suplex, but Black stays on his feet. Omega delivers another one, but Hart gets on the apron. Omega stops and tells her to get down, and then dodges the back heel kick. Black backs against the ropes and Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Black moves and Omega hits Hart. Black delivers the back heel kick and goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. The House deliver Dante’s Inferno to Omega and Black goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. King drives The Bucks into the barricade with a dive and throws Matt into the crowd. The Bucks come back and pull King and Matthews to the floor, and then double superkick Black threee times. They double superkick Matthews, and then Omega joins them for a triple superkick on King. The Elite hit the BTE Trigger on Black and Matt goes for the cover, but Matthews breaks it up. Matthews delivers an elbow to Matt, but Nick kicks him in the head. The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver on Black, but Matthews blocks it. The House deliver Dante’s Inferno to Matt and Black get the pin fall.

Winners and new AEW World Trios Champions: The House of Black

—

Tony Schiavone replaces Jim Ross on commentary.

—



AEW Women’s World Championship – Three-Way Match

Jamie Hayter (c) (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.) vs. Saraya (w/Toni Storm) vs. Ruby Soho

Hayter splashes Saraya in the corner and exchanges shots with Soho, but Saraya trips Hayter up and slams her into the steps and the barricade. Saraya throws Hayter into the crowd, but Soho dropkicks Saraya into the barricade. Soho throws Saraya over the barricade and then Hayter and Saraya exchange shots. Soho dives onto both of them and delivers a shot to Saraya. Hayter clubs Soho in the back, and then all three women brawl back to ringside. Saraya gets Hayter into the ring and slams her down. Saraya goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Saraya delivers knee strikes in the ropes, but Hayter comes back with a shot and slams Saraya on the apron. Soho takes Hayter down with a cross-body in the ring, and then follows with a back elbow. Soho slams Hayter down and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Soho applies a rear chin-lock, but Hayter gets to her feet. Saraya comes back in, but Hayter backs her into the corner with right hands. Hayter then backs Soho into the corner and delivers elbow strikes to Soho and Saraya. Hayter throws Soho into Saraya in the corner, and then double suplexes both of them. Hayter delivers a double lariat and goes for a cover on both, but they both kick out.

Hayter delivers a knee strike to Soho, but Saraya slams Hayter down. Soho comes back with a suplex to Saraya, and then Hayter drops Soho with the Hate-Breaker. Hayter clubs Soho in the back, and then all three women exchange shots on the mat. They all fight to their feet and Hayter and Soho beat Saraya down. Soho kicks Hayter’s knee and slams her down with a spike hurricanrana. Soho goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Soho goes up top, but Hayter cuts her off. Saraya comes back and power bombs Hayter as Hayter superplexes Soho. Saraya goes for the cover on Hayter, but Hayter kicks out. Paige applies a submission on Soho, but Hayter breaks it up. Storm gets knocks off the apron, and then Saraya slams Hayter down. Baker gets on the apron and delivers an elbow to Saraya. Soho delivers Destination Unknown to Saraya and goes for the cover, but Hayter breaks it up. Soho and Hayter exchange shots and Soho goes for No Future, but Hayter blocks it. Saraya gets dropped with a shot and Soho rolls Hayter up for a two count. Hayter comes back with a roll-up cradle of her own and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Jamie Hayter

-After the match, Storm attacks Baker on the outside and then attacks Hayter in the ring. Baker gets into the ring and all four of them brawl as Soho sits in the corner and looks on. Soho finally gets up and tosses Saraya and Storm to the outside. She says they don’t run the place, and then Hayter raises her hand. Soho lays Hayter out with No Future, and then drops Baker with Destination Unknown. Storm and Saraya tear up the timekeeper’s area and Saraya hands Soho the green spray paint. Soho paints the “L” on Baker and Hayter, and then she, Saraya, and Storm stand over them.

—

The video package for the feud between Adam Page and Jon Moxley airs.



Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Page attacks Moxley during his entrance and they brawl in the crowd. Page brings Moxley to ringside and slams him into the barricade. They get into the ring and Moxley goes for the King Kong Lariat, but Page blocks it and they exchange chops and strikes. Page runs the ropes, but Moxley drops him with an elbow strike. Moxley grabs some barbed wire and tries to wrap it around Page’s head. Page blocks it and grinds it into Moxley’s head. Page kicks Moxley in the face and stomps him down in the corner. Moxley is busted open and Page wraps the barbed wire around his boot. Page tries to stomp on Moxley, but Moxley blocks it and delivers right hands on the mat. Moxley bites Page’s face and grabs the barbed wire. Moxley drops Page with a shot to the face and busts him open. Moxley grabs a fork from his boot and tries to stab Page with it, but Page takes him down. Moxley gets Page in a triangle hold and stabs him with the fork. Moxley grinds the fork across Page’s forehead and then stabs him with it some more. Moxley delivers a running knee strike to Page and grabs some chairs. Moxley stabs Page with the fork again and grinds it across his forehead again.

Moxley grabs a barbed wire chair and throws it in the ring. Moxley wedges the barbed wire chair in the corner and slams Page into it as Page charges at him. Moxley puts Page on the barbed wire chair and applies a single leg Boston Crab. Moxley stomps on Page’s head a few times and then hits Page across the back with the barbed wire chair. Moxley throws a couple chairs in the ring and sets them up back to back. Moxley wraps barbed wire around the top of the chairs, but Page counters him and picks him up. Moxley delivers elbow strikes to get free and delivers right hands in the corner. Moxley bites Page’s head in the corner, but Page counters and power bombs Moxley onto the two chairs. Moxley rolls to the floor, but Page kicks him in the head. Page goes up top and wraps barbed wire around his midsection. Page moonsaults onto Moxley on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Page grabs another chair and sets it up on the floor. Page grabs a barbed wire board and leans it on the chair. Page gets into the ring, but Moxley drops him with a cutter. Moxley grabs a chain and a few bricks from under the ring.

Moxley puts Page’s hand between two bricks and stomps on it and then lays the chain in the ring. Moxley pile-drives Page on the chain and then picks it up. Moxley kicks Page in the face and ties him up with the chain. Moxley applies a modified cross-face, but Page bites his fingers to break the hold. Page slaps Moxley in the face, and then Moxley sets up two chairs on the outside. Moxley puts a barbed wire board across the chairs and stomps on Page’s hand again. Moxley lays the barbed wire chair in the ring, but Page counters with a suplex and a clothesline. Page wraps barbed wire around his arm and delivers a rolling forearm and elbow strike. Moxley comes back with a kick to the face, but Page picks him up and delivers a fall-away slam on the barbed wire chair. Page delivers Deadeye on the barbed wire chair, but Moxley rolls to the floor. Page sends Moxley into the barbed wire board that was leaning on the chair. Page gets to the apron and Moxley rolls back into the ring and they both go up top. Moxley grabs barbed wire and rakes it across Page’s back. Page grabs the barbed wire and rakes it into Moxley’s face.

Moxley comes back and sends Page through the barbed wire board and two chairs on the floor. Page barely beats the ten count and gets back into the ring. Moxley drops Page with the King Kong Lariat, but Page comes back and they exchange shots. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Moxley blocks it and hits the Death Rider and then drops Page with a shot with one of the bricks. Page gets back up and Moxley locks in a rear-naked choke. Page gets to his feet, but Moxley keeps the hold applied and drops him down. Moxley grabs the chain, but Page gets to his feet and grabs the other side. Page drops Moxley with a lariat with the chain. Page sets the brick up on their sides and goes for the Deadeye, but Moxley counters out. Page applies a sleeper hold with the chain, but Moxley delivers a low blow. Page grabs one of the bricks and hits Moxley in the head with it. Moxley still has the chain wrapped around his throat, and then Page hits the Buckshot Lariat. Page grabs the chain and clotheslines Moxley over the ropes. Moxley grabs the chain and pulls back on it as Moxley hangs over the ropes, and Moxley taps out.

Winner: Adam Page

—

The video package for the feud between Samoa Joe and Wardlow airs.



AEW TNT Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Powerhouse Hobbs is shown watching the match from a skybox. Joe and Wardlow immediately brawl to the floor and Wardlow slams Joe into the barricade. Wardlow delivers a few shots and gets Joe back into the ring. Wardlow grabs Joe from the apron, but Joe guillotines Wardlow over the top rope. Joe takes Wardlow out with a dive and slams him into the ring post. Joe chops Wardlow and gets him back into the ring. Joe delivers right hands in the corner and sends him across, but Wardlow takes him out with a dive from the top. Wardlow drives his shoulder into Joe’s midsection in the corner and hammer throws him across the ring. Wardlow delivers right hands on the mat, but Joe gets his boot on the bottom rope. Wardlow delivers elbow strikes and follows with an elbow drop. Wardlow delivers more shots to Joe and picks him up, but Joe gets free and clubs Wardlow across the back. Joe drops Wardlow with a front leg-sweep and backs him into the corner with quick right hands. Joe slams Wardlow down and stomps on his knee a few times. Joe kicks Wardlow in the hamstrings and follows with rights and lefts.

Joe delivers another kick and applies a heel hook, but Wardlow grabs the ropes. Joe runs the ropes, but Wardlow drops him with a spine-buster. Wardlow delivers the F-10 and goes up top. Wardlow connects with the senton and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Wardlow goes for a lariat, but Joe ducks and applies a rear choke. Joe drops down with the hold, but Wardlow gets his foot on the bottom rope. Joe picks Wardlow up and delivers a Death Valley Driver. Joe goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Joe slams Wardlow into the corner and sets up for the Muscle Buster, but Wardlow fights out. Joe climbs up as well, but Wardlow counters with a power bomb. Wardlow goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Joe counters with a clothesline. Joe goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Wardlow counters with a headbutt and drops Joe with a rear choke and Joe’s arm drops three times.

Winner and new AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow and Hobbs stare each other down. Wardlow will defend the title against Hobbs on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

—



AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Match

The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Daddy Ass Billy Gunn) vs. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen

Jarrett and Cassidy start the match. Jarrett ducks under and taunts Cassidy, and the Cassidy does the same to Jarrett. Cassidy delivers a dropkick, and then back drops The Gunns and Lethal. Danhausen tags in and clotheslines Lethal in the corner a few times. Cassidy comes in with a slow lariat and then throws Lethal to Danhausen. Jarrett knocks Cassidy to the floor, but Danhausen kicks Jarrett in the face. Danhausen suplexes Lethal and goes for the cover, but Jarrett breaks it up. Lethal slams Danhausen into Austin’s boot and tags Colten in. Colten beats down Danhausen in the corner and follows with a dropkick. Colten goes for the cover, but Danhausen kicks out and tags in Austin. Danhausen gets free and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy delivers shots to The Gunns and drops Colten with a cross-body. Cassidy drops Austin with a DDT and dives onto Colten on the floor. Cassidy sets up for the Orange Punch, but Austin tags Lethal in. Lethal and Cassidy exchange shots and then Lethal delivers the Lethal Combination.

Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire and Caster tags in. Bowens immediately tags in and then Jarrett interrupts. Dutt gets into the ring, but Caster takes him down and The Acclaimed hit Scissor Me Timbers on Dutt. The Acclaimed scissor in the ring, and then The Gunns beat them down. Lethal stomps Bowens down in the corner and then Jarrett chokes Bowens in the ropes. Jarrett drops Bowens with a leg-sweep and stomps on him. Bowens comes back with a shot, and then Lethal tags back in. Lethal grounds Bowens and Colten tags in. Austin tags in and The Gunns double team Bowens and drop him down. Austin goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. The Gunns, Jarrett, and Lethal all beat up Bowens, and then Lethal becomes the legal man. Bowens shoves Lethal into Jarrett and tags in Caster. Caster drops everyone with clotheslines and superkicks and then drops Lethal with a flying elbow strike. Bowens plants Lethal and goes for the cover, but Jarrett breaks it up. Jarrett goes for the Stroke, but Caster blocks it. Lethal and Jarrett throw Bowens to the floor, and then The Gunns attack Lethal and Jarrett.

Singh sends The Gunns to the floor and then Danhausen tries to curse Singh. Dutt backs Singh away and Danhausen breaks his pencil. Danhausen gets Dutt out of the ring, and then Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Singh. Danhausen delivers a low blow, and then Gunn delivers the Famouser to Singh. The Gunns deliver a double low blow to Billy and then The Acclaimed beat down The Gunns. Austin get sent to the floor and then Colten gets double teamed. Bowens delivers a knee strike and then plants Austin with the Arrival. Caster hits the Mic Drop and goes for the cover, but Colten tackles Bowens into the pile. Bowens gets sent ot he floor, but he pulls Colten out and delivers a rolling elbow. Colten comes back and throws Bowens over the barricade and Lethal gives Jarrett the guitar. Caster ducks and grabs the guitar, but the referee takes it away. Lethal hits Caster with the Golden Globe and Jarrett delivers the Stroke. Jarrett goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Jarrett argues with ref Aubrey and shoves her away, but she shoves him back and then Austin and Danhausen become the legal men.

Danhausen gets a roll-ip for two and then hits a German suplex. Danhausen tries to curse him, but Colten comes back in and The Gunns hit 3:10 to Yuma on Danhausen and Austin gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Gunns

-After the match, Renee Paquette interviews The Gunns. They say they demand respect and they have beaten everybody. They say they are the best tag team in the world, and then FTR’s music hits. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood come to the ring and brawl with The Gunns. Austin gets sent to the outside and they drop Colten with the spike pile-driver. They drop Austin with the Big Rig and grab the title belts. They toss the belts to the floor with the guns and stand tall in the ring.

—

The video package for the feud between MJF and Bryan Danielson airs.



AEW World Championship – 60-Minute Ironman Match

MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

MJF ducks to the floor as Danielson gets close, but comes right back in. MJF takes Danielson down with an arm-drag, and then they lock up. MJF applies a hammer-lock, but Danielson counters with an ankle pick and works over MJF’s ankle and knee. Danielson gets a quick two count and then MJF eventually gets away. Danielson takes MJF down, but MJF comes back with a few up-kicks. Danielson comes back with a shoulder tackle, and then they exchange take downs and head-scissors holds. They exchange arm drags and then kick up simultaneously for a stalemate. MJF wants a handshake, but Danielson kicks his hand away. MJF leaves the ring and goes into the crowd. MJF dumps some trash on a few fans and then throws some water on a little kid. MJF breaks the count at eight and goes back to the floor. MJF gets back into the ring, but Danielson takes him down and gets a two count. Danielson applies a Full Nelson, but MJF gets free. Danielson takes him down and grinds at his face. Danielson stomps on the back of MJF’s legs and stomps him down in the corner. MJF comes back and slams Danielson into the turnbuckle and stomps him down.

MJF takes Danielson down with a pair of back-body drops, but Danielson comes back with a roll-up for a two count. Danielson takes MJF down with a pair of back-body drops of his own. MJF comes back with a shot to Danielson’s arm, and then slams Danielson’s shoulder into the turnbuckle. MJF throws Danielson into the corner and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. MJF works over Danielson’s arm, but Danielson comes back with body shots. MJF slams Danielson down by his hair and takes him to the floor. MJF fakes throwing Danielson into the crowd and sends him back into the ring. Danielson comes back with a shot, but MJF sends him shoulder first into the barricade. MJF gets Danielson back into the ring and applies a front head-lock. MJF delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. MJF works over Danielson’s wrist and slams him back to the mat. MJF goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. MJF chokes Danielson on the mat and sends him to the corner. MJF delivers a series of shots and puts Danielson up top. MJF climbs as well, but Danielson delivers a series of headbutts.

Danielson powerbombs MJF to the mat and then drop toe holds him into the turnbuckle. Danielson delivers chops and round kicks in the corner, and then delivers a few running dropkicks. Danielson delivers right hands and puts MJF up top. Danielson drops MJF with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. MJF comes back with an elbow strike and then stomps on his elbow from the ropes. They run the ropes and MJF drops Danielson with a powerbomb over his knee. MJF goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Danielson goes for the LeBell Lock, but MJF counters and sends him to the apron. Danielson holds on, but MJF kicks him to the floor. MJF goes for a springboard moonsault, but Danielson dodges it and MJF tweaks his knee. Danielson drops MJF with a dive and delivers a chop on the outside. Danielson gets MJF back into the ring and goes up top. Danielson dives, but MJF catches him and goes for the Salt of the Earth. Danielson rolls through, but MJF drops him with a Pumphandle Slam. MJF goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Danielson runs the ropes and drops MJF with an elbow strike. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then roll around the ring. They exchange roll-ups again and then MJF bridges up and gets a back-slide for a two count. Danielson rolls through the Tombstone and they exchange more two counts. MJF delivers a shot, but Danielson comes right back with a running clothesline. Danielson drops MJF with the running knee strike and gets a fall.

Bryan Danielson leads 1-0 with 34:20 remaining.

Danielson goes for another running knee, but MJF collapses in the ring. MJF comes back with a low blow to get disqualified, and then gets two quick pin falls after the low blow to even the score at 2-2.

The match is tied 2-2 with 32:20 remaining.

Danielson dropkicks MJF to the floor and follows him out, but MJF delivers a shot to Danielson’s shoulder to take him down. MJF sends Danielson into a chair against the barricade and charges, but Danielson counters with a clothesline. Danielson delivers round kicks against the barricade and breaks the count in the ring. Danielson runs around the ring and delivers a kick. Danielson wraps MJF’s leg around the ring post a few times and gets him back into the ring. Danielson applies the Figure Four, but MJF slaps him in the face repeatedly. Danielson comes back with slaps of his own and MJF tries to reverse the pressure. Danielson rolls right back over, but MJF gets to the ropes. Danielson kicks MJF in the back and goes to the apron. Danielson goes for a Gotch-style pile-driver, but MJF blocks it and they exchange shots on the apron. Danielson delivers kicks to the back of MJF’s leg and puts him up top. Danielson climbs as well and delivers elbow strikes. MJF holds onto the ring post and sends Danielson to the floor. MJF grabs the camera off of the ring post and throws it to the floor.

MJF delivers a shot to Danielson’s shoulder and clears off the timekeeper’s table. MJF puts Danielson on the table and climbs up top. MJF dives and sends Danielson through the table with an elbow drop. Danielson gets back into the ring at the nine count and MJF drags him back to the floor. MJF drives Danielson through the rest of the timekeeper’s table with a Tombstone Piledriver. Danielson has been busted open and MJF grinds at the wound on the outside. MJF delivers the Heat Seeker back in the ring and gets the pin fall.

MJF leads 3-2 with 19:10 remaining.

MJF goes to the outside and throws water on more fans, and then gets back into the ring and delivers shots to Danielson’s head. Danielson goes after the wound on Danielson’s head again, but Danielson comes back with a slap. MJF delivers a headbutt and Danielson goes to the outside. MJF follows, but Danielson pulls him into the ring post. Danielson delivers a running knee from the apron and takes Danielson out with a dive. Danielson gets MJF back into the ring and goes up top, but MJF cuts him off. MJF climbs as well, but Danielson cuts him off and crotches him against the ring post. Danielson goes back up top and delivers right hands, and then delivers the spider superplex. Danielson delivers a diving headbutt and MJF has been busted open. Danielson goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Danielson hits the running knee strike and locks in the LeBell Lock, and MJF taps out.

The match is tied 3-3 with 10:30 remaining.