Mercedes Mone attends Mandalorian special launch event in Hollywood

IWGP Women’s champion Mercedes Mone and her husband Sarath Ton attended the Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, yesterday.

The champ showed up in a smashing blue jumpsuit and carried the newly-won IWGP Women’s title with her to the red carpet.

The former Sasha Banks appeared in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves but is not part of the newest season, revealing in an earlier interview with The Bleacher Report that she did not return to reprise her role for season three.

Embed from Getty Images