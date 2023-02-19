AEW files for an interesting trademark

AEW has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The four-year-old promotion is attempting to trademark the term “AEW Collision,” in the area of “a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video, and computer networks.” This most likely points to it being a new program for AEW.

The filing was made on February 15th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

The trademark filing would be for “Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.