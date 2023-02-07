WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.866 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 11.73% from last week’s 2.114 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.968 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.219 million), the second hour drew 1.881 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.168 million) and the final hour drew 1.750 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.955 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 14.06% from last week’s 0.64 key demo rating. The 0.55 key demo rating represents 720,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.35% from the 831,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.64 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #11 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Gutfeld!, and America’s Newsroom at 10am. This is down from last week’s #7 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year. The numbers were well above the 2022 average. Sports competition from Monday night included two NBA games on NBA TV, two College Basketball games on ESPN, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, PGA Tour coverage on The Golf Channel, NFL Super Bowl Opening Night coverage on the NFL Network, and NFL Super Bowl Opening Night coverage on ESPN2. This week’s RAW viewership was down 11.73% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 14.06% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 34.53% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 52.77% from the same week in 2022. It should be noted that the 2022 show was a Syfy episode.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – an appearance by Brock Lesnar, Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber, Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber, plus Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match, which was the main event.