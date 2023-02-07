Rumor on Becky Lynch teaming with Lita and Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus and Lita are rumored to return to the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Last night’s RAW saw Lita return to stop WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from helping Bayley win the Steel Cage main event over Bayley. Lita and Lynch then embraced and celebrated to close the show.

In an update, the rumor now is that Stratus will return to RAW next week to join Lita and Lynch, setting up a six-woman match at WWE Elimination Chamber with Stratus, Lita and Lynch vs. all three members of Damage CTRL.

While PWInsider reported on Monday that Lita was backstage at RAW, a new Twitter account named WRKD Wrestling said Lita would be appearing on TV later that night, and that Stratus would be returning next week to set up the six-woman match at Elimination Chamber. The tweet was later plugged by Sean Sapp of Fightful, indicting that he had heard the same thing.

Stratus has not wrestled since her SummerSlam 2019 loss to current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Lita has not wrestled since her loss to then-RAW Women’s Champion Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022.