WWE NXT Report – 2/7

– The post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video of highlights from last Saturday’s big Premium Live Event from Charlotte, NC. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us and shows us footage of Bayley arriving earlier today. She’s wearing a sling on her arm and she doesn’t look happy following last night’s RAW Steel Cage loss to Becky Lynch. Vic is joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. They strut to the ring and Trick takes the mic, calling for the music to be cut.

Trick talks them up and takes a shot at Apollo Crews for the 2 of 3 Falls loss. Hayes takes the mic and goes to deliver his “Melo Is…” catchphrase but Trick keeps interrupting him. “Melo In… 2!,” he says and they laugh. Hayes brags about the clean sweep at Vengeance Day, and says now he has the whole NXT Universe shook because they know he is what he says he is, he is the one, he is him. Hayes says he’s defeated everyone he said he would but there’s still one man that needs to get put on a t-shirt, and there’s just one event big enough to hold them, and that man is… the music interrupts and out comes JD McDonagh to boos.

JD says it sounds like Hayes was about to challenge for the NXT Title. JD goes on about JD being from an entitled generation, thinking he’s the coolest member of the roster. JD says Hayes is the coolest on the roster, but in the ring where it matters, he’s not fit to hold JD’s jock strap. JD says Hayes isn’t ready for the big title or to be the face of this brand. Hayes knocks JD and says he thought he beat everyone to beat but it looks like there’s a survivor. The back & forth on the mic continues until Hayes issues a challenge for tonight. They face off and have words until JD accepts the challenge. JD exits the ring as his music hits while Hayes taunts him.

– New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James are walking backstage. Fallon says she watched the Vengeance Day match back and James cheated by holding the feet down on the pin. James says Henley didn’t see her, neither did the referee, so what do you want to do, hand the titles back? James says Henley won and is a champion for the first time in her life. Henley says it feels great but they’re going to give a rematch to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. James isn’t so sure about that but she will see. Henley says one thing that is not up for discussion is this… she asks James if she’s going to tell Brooks Jensen who she was on the phone with last week? James says Henley keeps going back to this but it was no one. Henley says she’s going to tell Jensen now. James tells her to wait. Henley opens up the locker room but they’re met by a bunch of NXT Superstars congratulating them. Jensen and Josh Briggs have thrown them a surprise party for their title win.

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opener as Sol Ruca makes her way out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a plug for WrestleMania 39 and NXT Stand & Deliver. Vic shows us how Grayson Waller interrupted WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call. Vic confirms that Waller was suspended for one week, and that includes for weekend live events. We go back to the ring and the music hits as Zoey Stark makes her way out as Ruca looks on.

The bell rings and Stark hits a knee to the gut and more strikes to take over. Stark keeps control until Ruca takes her down and grounds her by the arm. Ruca drops Stark with a shoulder. They tangle and Ruca nails a Facbuster, then a kip-up for a pop.

Ruca knocks Stark to the floor, then follows and stuns her with a kick to drop her again. Ruca brings it back in but Stark blocks an Irish Whip, then rocks her. Stark keeps control and hits the sliding clothesline for 2 as JD McDonagh vs. Carmelo Hayes is confirmed for tonight. Fans rally as Stark grounds Ruca now. Ruca fights out but Stark beats her around. Ruca with another takedown for 2 but Stark comes right back with a lariat for 2.

Fans rally for Ruca as she mounts comeback offense. Ruca with flying forearms and a dropkick as fans cheer her on. Ruca with the cartwheel splash into the corner. Ruca goes on until Stark superkicks her to the apron from out of nowhere.

Stark keeps fighting but Ruca drops her, then springboards in with a huge splash but Stark gets her knees up and Ruca lands hard. They trade more offense now until Stark nails her modified GTS finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Stark attacks Ruca after the match and works her over to the corner. Ruca counters and nails the Sol Snatcher for a big pop.

– We see how Dabba-Kato returned at Vengeance Day, only to turn on Apollo Crews following the 2 of 3 Falls loss to Carmelo Hayes. Kato is seen walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Fallon Henley and Kiana James are backstage at their party with other NXT Superstars. James thanks Brooks Jensen for throwing the party and Jensen says he wants to make it special for her because she is special to him. Pretty Deadly shows up and they’re looking rough, like they haven’t slept in days. They confirm they haven’t slept since Vengeance Day. They are sad about not winning the titles. Thea Hail, Duke Hudson and Andre Chase walk up and the two sides have words. Chase is pissed off and says tonight Pretty Deadly will get the shit kicked out of them by Chase U. Vic says it looks like Chase has some liquid courage in him.

Dabba-Kato vs. Dante Chen

We go back to the ring and out comes Dabba-Kato. Dante Chen is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and fans chant for Chen. Kato quickly drops him with ease, then takes him to the corner for a huge chop to the chest. Kato with big shoulder thrusts as the referee warns him. Chen throws a punch but Kato thrusts him again.

Fans rally for Chen but Kato scoops him out of the corner, presses him, then drives him into the mat. Chen fights back with gut shots but Kato just knocks him to the mat. Kato grabs Chen on the apron now, then yanks him over the top rope, tossing him across the ring to the mt. Kato runs into a big boot in the corner now. Chen uses his speed to dodge Kato, then he unloads with punches in the corner. Kato shoves him away but Chen charges in and keeps fighting.

Chen rallies and stuns Kato to one knee with a running pump kick. Chen with a double chop to the chest. Chen charges again but Kato chops down with one strike, while still on his knee. Kato follows up with the big sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Dabba-Kato

– After the match, Kato stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Kato exits the ring and Kelly Kincaid is waiting with a mic. She asks Kato why he came back and turned on Apollo Crews. Kato says Crews knows what he did, and that’s why he dropped his ass. Kato storms off.

– We see what happened last week with Indus Sher and The Creed Brothers, with Ivy Nile getting knocked off the apron as well. We now see footage from yesterday with The Creed Brothers, Nile and Tatum Paxley in the trainer’s room. Julius Creed apologizes to Nile for what happened. Brutus Creed says they have to get Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal back. Paxley asks the trainer if Nile will be cleared and he says soon. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre enter the room. Dawn accuses Paxley of attacking Nikkita Lyons in the parking lot, saying she’s a lone wolf and not part of The Diamond Mine. Paxley says Lyons was already down when she got there, and she goes over her alibi. Dawn says an innocent person would have just said no. The Creeds tell her to just say she did it, if it was her. Paxley says it wasn’t her and Nile believes her.

Isla Dawn vs. Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out comes Isla Dawn with Alba Fyre. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. She’s feeling excited and ready after Vengeance Day, and says she just couldn’t let Gigi Dolin or Jacy Jayne leave with the title. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupt. They say it must have been nice to walk in to Charlotte with a title, and leave with it. Chance says they were screwed. Perez says she’s sorry but they’re too good not to get the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles back. Chance and Carter ask if the champ is going to make sure they get another shot? They got screwed and no one is talking about it, and that’s not OK. They go on and say Perez has no friends in NXT. Perez has more words with Chance and Carter, and says she will make a phone call to show them she does have friends. We go back to the ring and out comes Tatum Paxley by herself.

Dawn and Paxley go at it now. Paxley with offense and a 2 count early on. Fyre talks some trash to Paxley. Dawn turns it around drops a leg to the back. Dawn scoops Paxley and drops her neck-first over the top rope. Dawn keeps control and nails running double knees for a 2 count.

Dawn steps on Paxley to keep her down now, then man-handles her against the ropes by the hair. Paxley tries to fight back but Dawn keeps control. Paxley rolls her up for 1. Paxley unloads with punches and a back elbow, then a flying forearm and an enziguri. Paxley runs into a big boot in the corner.

Paxley kicks Dawn again and nails a gutwrench suplex for 2. Paxley goes to the middle rope but misses the crossbody as Dawn moves. Dawn grabs Paxley and hits the modified inverted DDT for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Isla Dawn

– After the match, Dawn stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Fyre enters the ring with her baseball bat now. They surround Paxley but Ivy Nile runs down with her chain. Dawn and Fyre quickly retreat to the floor.

– We get a video package for Carmelo Hayes and JD McDonagh chasing the NXT Title.

– We see a silver car arrive to the parking lot. Someone wearing black pants and black boots steps out but we can’t see who they are. Back to commercial.

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Back from the break and Carmelo Hayes is wrapping up his entrance, and Trick Williams is also out. Out next comes JD McDonagh.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up. JD works on the arm as fans chant “Melo!” now. They break and lock up again. They trade holds and counters. Hayes counters a Northern Lights suplex and talks some trash.

Hayes and JD taunt each other now. Hayes attacks and they go at it. JD whips Hayes hard into the turnbuckles, then chops him. JD ends up getting knocked off the apron to the floor. Hayes launches himself over the top rope to the floor, taking JD down. Hayes brings it back in for a 2 count. Hayes chops JD and unloads in the corner now. JD kicks Hayes and fights out of the corner, then lifts him up and spikes him into the mat. JD drops a knee, and another.

JD mounts Hayes with lefts and rights now. JD stomps Hayes. JD with a back suplex. Hayes blocks a suplex but JD slams him ribs-first over the top rope instead. JD covers but Hayes kicks out at 2. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and JD has Hayes grounded in the middle of the ring after dominating during the break, in and out of the ring. Fans do dueling chants now as Hayes tries to fight free. Hayes is launched shoulder-first into the turnbuckles. Hayes counters and does the same to JD, then slams him. Hayes clutches his shoulder but nails a tilt-a-whirl slam as fans pop.

Hayes slams JD. JD goes for a slam of his own but Hayes cradles him. They keep trading pin attempts now. JD catches Hayes with a Spanish Fly for a close 2 count as a worried Trick looks on. Fans chant “NXT!” now. JD drops Hayes and double stomps him. JD goes to the top but Hayes crotches him. Hayes ends up hitting the fade-away leg drop and Trick taunts JD while he’s down. Hayes and JD trade big strikes as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Hayes with a flying forearm that barely connects.

Hayes with a Cutter for 2. More back and forth now. Hayes drops JD for another 2 count, then goes for the Crossface but JD gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Fans rally now. JD with a kick but he wastes time and Hayes takes him down. They trade more offense and counters. Hayes blocks a powerbomb but JD tries again and nails it. Hayes kicks out at 2. Hayes kicks JD away, then catches him with a Codebreaker but JD still kicks out at 2. Hayes continues to clutch his ribs now. JD gets up and levels him with a big headbutt out of nowhere.

The music suddenly hits and out comes Ilja Dragunov to make his big return. Trick charges but Dragunov levels him at ringside with the Moscow Torpedo for a big pop. Hayes takes advantage of the distraction and drops JD for the pin to win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Ilja enters the ring and decks JD while he’s down. Dragunov waits to deliver a Torpedo but JD escapes and runs through the crowd. Dragunov follows and chases JD out of the arena. Hayes’ music starts back up and he celebrates with Trick.

– Thea Hail is backstage with Tiffany Stratton. Hail saw Stratton’s TikTok about Chase University, and Stratton says great, another follower of mine. Hail asks why she doesn’t like Chase U. Hail says the school is fun, people are nice, the colors are nice, classes easy. Hail randomly mentions how she hasn’t finished her paper, but it isn’t due until tomorrow. Tiffany says Chase U is tacky, cringey and annoying. She asks why Hail is still here, an says no one likes Chase U, no one wants to go there. Hail has to do some breathing exercises to calm down. Hail says Stratton only carries about herself, her cars, her makeup, anything about herself, and all Hail cares about is Chase U because they have open arms to anyone and don’t care about your size, shape, background or anything, and if you’re not down with that… Stratton asks what, Chase U? Hail says no, suck it! It looks like someone grabs Hail and drags her away. Stratton continues applying her makeup.

– We see footage of Toxic Attraction arriving separately earlier today. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the party for Kiana James and Fallon Henley is still going on. Fallon has something to talk to Brooks Jensen about, but he has something to talk to her about. They go back and forth over who will speak first. Brooks says he’s having his first-ever Valentine’s Day date with James next week. He’s excited and in love. Fallon doesn’t want to ruin his mood, so she just thanks Jensen and Josh Briggs for everything they’ve done. The party continues with Briggs getting everyone hyped up, but Henley looks uncomfortable.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz

We go back to the ring and Valentina Feroz is out with Wendy Choo. Out next comes Lyra Valkyria.

The bell rings and they go at it. Feroz with a takedown as Choo cheers her on. Lyra with a hip toss takedown for 2. More back and forth now as they go at it. Feroz gets aggressive but Lyra fights back with strikes. Lyra catches Feroz in mid-air but Feroz tries for a submission.

Lyra turns that into a bridging suplex for 2. Lyra grounds Feroz now. Feroz tries to fight out as Choo rallies for her. We see Elektra Lopez walking down to watch the match now. Feroz runs the ropes and nails a hurricanrana takedown. They end up colliding in the corner, butting heads.

Lopez slides brass knuckles to Feroz but Choo tells her not to use them. Feroz gets up and turns around to a big kick from Lyra, knocking her right back down. Lyra follows-up with a big spin kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

– After the match, Valkyria stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Choo consoles Feroz now.

– Vic sends us to a Vengeance Day video diary filmed by NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, which includes footage of and comments from his wife. Lee is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell now, and she asks how Vengeance Day was. Lee says it was dope, but did you see Dijak’s finger? Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo interrupt, and they point to how they weren’t in Lee’s video. Tony says Lee benefited from their issues with Dijak, and they expect to be compensated. Lee says he didn’t ask for them to be out there and he didn’t need their help but he’s holding an Open Challenge for the title next week, so maybe one of them will have the cannolis to answer it. Tony tells Stacks they have business to handle. Tony tells Lee they will see him next week.

Odyssey Jones vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

We go back to the ring and out comes Odyssey Jones. Vic sends us to the Black History Month video on Kofi Kingston.

Back from the break and we get a video from Tyler Bate. H knocks Grayson Waller for acting like a child following his Vengeance Day loss to NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and says disrespecting Shawn Michaels was unacceptable. Bate goes on and says Waller’s suspension will be over next week, so if he wants to disrespect someone, how about trying to disrespect me? We go back to the ring and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo is wrapping up his entrance with Tony D’Angelo.

Stacks and Jones go at it with Stacks working cautious to start. Jones with a headlock. Stacks fights out but can’t get Jones off his feet. Stacks keeps charging and decking Jones but Jones levels him with a big clothesline for a pop. Jones works Stacks over in the corner now.

Jones launches Stacks across the ring now. More back and forth now. Jones takes back control and unloads on Stacks in the corner with big strikes. Stacks hangs Jones up over the top rope, then beats him down against the ropes as the referee warns him. Stacks talks trash in Jones’ face, then nails a slingshot leg drop into the edge of the apron. Stacks rushes back in and grounds Jones in the middle of the ring. Fans rally now. Jones fights out but Stacks stays on him. Jones with two big clotheslines and a big takedown. Jones keeps control and he’s all smiles now as fans do dueling chants.

Jones with a splash in the corner to send Stacks to the floor. Jones follows and drops Stacks on the floor again. Jones rolls Stacks back in but Stacks catches him with a DDT as Tony shouts from ringside. Stacks is fired up now. Stacks charges with a jumping knee drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– After the match, Tony D joins Stacks for a celebration as fans boo Stacks.

– We get a video from Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga. The video includes clips of Indus Sher dominating in the ring, and beating The Creed Brothers. Jinder says Veer and Sanga are two international icons united by one desire, finally earning the respect they desire. Veer says they told the world what was going to happen but no one believed them until they witnessed the devastation of The Creeds. Sanga tells The Creeds to not be ashamed because they lost before the bell even rang. Jinder says an entire region rejoiced and celebrated the win. We see footage of Veer and Sanga with fans in India as Jinder says now they expect to be treated in NXT how they are treated back home, as larger than life Superstars. They go on and say they are moving on to accomplish bigger goals as The Creeds have no value to them now, and looking over the landscape they see no other NXT tag team can beat them. Jinder says their NXT takeover has begun, and phase 1 is complete, and phase 2 will end when all three are draped in gold.

Chase University vs. Pretty Deadly

We see Chase University’s Duke Hudson and Andre Chase walking backstage. They’re not sure where Thea Hail is, but they head to the ring anyway. The Chase U student section cheers them on as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the camera man stops NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in the parking lot. She reveals that Meiko Satomura will be her tag team partner to face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter next week. We go back to the ring and out comes Pretty Deadly – Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. They are still looking rough and disheveled.

Duke starts off with Prince and dominates him. Prince’s street clothes are tattered, and he’s not his usual self in the ring. Duke knocks Prince to the floor. Prince slowly rolls back in but tags out. Duke goes to work on Wilson now.

Chase tags in and drops Wilson for a 2 count. Chase rolls Wilson around for another pin attempt. Wilson sits up frustrated and asks what’s the bloody point. Chase unloads on Wilson with rights now. Prince gets involved but Chase collides him with Wilson. Chase blocks a double team but they keep going and knock him down.

Pretty Deadly starts to get hyped up now as their confidence returns. They continue double teaming Chase for a 2 count. Duke tags in and unloads on Wilson now. The match spills to the floor and Wilson knocks Duke over the steel ring steps. Wilson helps Prince back up and they are riled up, while Chase checks on Duke. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and there’s a lot more double teaming and back & forth between the two teams. A frantic and traumatized Hail runs out at one point, screaming about how “they” are coming for her. Chase is rolled up off the distraction for 2 by Wilson as Duke tends to Hail at ringside. Prince comes back in and they hit Spilt Milk on Chase for the pin to win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Pretty Deadly celebrates while NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus look on from the platform above the ring.

– Hank Walker and Drew Gulak are backstage now. Gulak liked the sketch for new ring gear that Walker sent him. Gulak was impressed and Walker is happy, and fired up. Walker says he can take on NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in the Open Challenge next week. Charlie Dempsey walks up to interrupt. Dempsey says it doesn’t matter what you wear in the ring, it matters what you do. Dempsey asks Gulak if he really thinks his boy is ready for Lee? Gulak says he thinks Walker is ready for a rematch with Dempsey. Dempsey says just make sure Walker doesn’t take shortcuts like Gulak. Dempsey walks off.

– We see Bayley walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from Vengeance Day, and the congratulatory tweet from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Vic confirms NXT Champion Bron Breakker will be back next week. Also confirmed is Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller, Meiko Satomura and Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, plus the Open Challenge from NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bayley for a special edition of her “Ding Dong, Hello!” show. Bayley has a sling on her arm, and she mentions what Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita did to her on RAW. She’s here because she absolutely loves her guests, two of the best in NXT, and she saw the NXT Women’s Title slip through their fingers at Vengeance Day. Bayley goes on and introduces Toxic Attraction, and out comes Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

There’s some tension between Dolin and Jayne. They ring the doorbell and walk through Bayley’s door, then sit down. Bayley acknowledges the tension, then asks what happened at Vengeance Day. Jayne says Dolin screwed her out of the title. Dolin says Roxanne Perez beat Jayne, so it was Dolin who got screwed. Jayne says Dolin wasn’t being a team player. The arguing continues. Jayne says she’s a star on her own and doesn’t need Dolin. They continue talking trash and Bayley interrupts, saying they’re making everyone feel uncomfortable.

Bayley asks if they’ve thought what they’d do on their own if they broke up. Dolin says the sky is the limit for her. Jayne says she’d go straight to the top. Bayley says won’t that be easier with a Ride or Die at your side, someone who knows you and has the same goals and ideas. Dolin and Jayne start to realize how no one else in NXT likes them, and there’s strength in numbers. They go on and Jayne says no matter what, Dolin will always be her sister. Dolin agrees. Jayne says they could go their separate ways and see what happens, or they could make one more run. Dolin asks, one more run… at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles? Jayne says no disrespect to Bayley, but or they could make a run at Damage CTRL and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles? Fans pop.

Bayley says no offense taken, and idiots in the crowd don’t get excited, but Dolin and Jayne are focusing on the wrong thing, but seem to feel better thanks to Bayley. Bayley says they are on the same page once again so let’s bring it back. Dolin and Jayne hug now. Bayley gets fans to give it up for the happy couple. The Toxic Attraction music starts up and Jayne suddenly superkicks Dolin to the mat. Jayne says it’s never been about us, it’s all about me. Fans chant for Jayne as she tosses Dolin into Bayley’s door, then kicks her in the face with an aggressive stiff kick. Bayley watches from her chair. Jayne laughs and stands tall, then taunts Dolin while she’s down. The music starts back up as Jayne poses to some boos now. NXT goes off the air with Bayley looking on as Jayne stands over Dolin, who seems to be crying.