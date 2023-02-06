Bayley returns on NXT tomorrow to host Toxic Attraction

Former champion Bayley will be making her return to NXT tomorrow to host her in-ring show, Ding Dong Hello.

The guests for Bayley this week will be Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane of Toxic Attraction, who this past Saturday failed in their quest to dethrone Roxanne Perez and take her NXT Women’s title.

Bayley wrestled for NXT from 2012 to 2016 and was one of the most popular figures there during her time. This will be her first time back on NXT television since June 2020 when she and Sasha Banks returned to the black and gold brand to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Tegan Nox and Shotzi.