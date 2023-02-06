Adele finally meets The Rock at the Grammy Awards

Music superstar Adele got to meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson last night for the very first time at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony which aired on CBS.

During the opening monologue, host Trevor Noah approached Adele, who was sitting among her peers, to recount the story of how the person Adele always wanted to meet but never managed to was Johnson.

“Then I found out that he’s a huge fan of yours too,” Noah told her as Adele nodded. “No, I don’t have a Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called The Rock.”

At that point, The Rock walked up from behind and moved next to Adele for a big hug as the crowd cheered and clapped.

“Adele, meet The Rock. The Rock, meet Adele,” Noah continued. “First time ever! Alright you two get acquainted, we’re going to keep the show moving!”

Johnson was one of the main presenters at the Grammy Awards last night in Los Angeles.