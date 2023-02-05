Dijak injures finger at NXT Judgment Day

Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event opened up with Wes Lee retaining the NXT North American Title over Dijak in a match that is being praised by fans on social media. During the match, Dijak suffered a broken or dislocated finger, but continued to wrestle and put on a hard-hitting performance. The injured finger was shown up-close on camera a few times.

Dijak took to Twitter after the match and tweeted a photo that shows him giving the injured middle finger to the camera.

There’s no word yet on if Dijak will miss any ring time, but it looks like he will continue his feud with Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo as they interfered during the title match to save Lee from an attack by Dijak.