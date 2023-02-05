2/4/23 WWE house show results from Columbus, GA
– Solo Sikoa / Jimmy Uso d The Brawling Brutes
– Ricochet / Braun Strowman d The Imperium
– Candice LaRae d Piper Niven
– WWE IC Title : GUNTHER (c) d Sheamus
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) d Liv Morgan / Sonya DeVille
– Pitch-Black Match: Bray Wyatt d LA Knight
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley. The Match Goes to a No Contest when Io Sky Interferes, and we have a tag team match.
The Dream Team in action. 🔥🔥@BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/fVaNZOWnvx
— Angelo WrestleMANia 🌟🔴⚫️ (@DeadlyAngelo97) February 5, 2023
– Bianca Belair / Becky Lynch d Bayley / Io Sky
– Cody Rhodes d Seth Rollins
@CodyRhodes talks @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn and @WrestleMania #wwe #wwecolumbus pic.twitter.com/7AeParQQDY
— Vlog Warrior Matt Kempke (@realmattkempke) February 5, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM