2/4/23 WWE house show results from Columbus, GA

– Solo Sikoa / Jimmy Uso d The Brawling Brutes

– Ricochet / Braun Strowman d The Imperium

– Candice LaRae d Piper Niven

– WWE IC Title : GUNTHER (c) d Sheamus

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) d Liv Morgan / Sonya DeVille

– Pitch-Black Match: Bray Wyatt d LA Knight

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley. The Match Goes to a No Contest when Io Sky Interferes, and we have a tag team match.

– Bianca Belair / Becky Lynch d Bayley / Io Sky

– Cody Rhodes d Seth Rollins

