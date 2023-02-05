2/4/23 WWE house show results from Columbus, GA

Feb 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @WWERollinsArmy_

– Solo Sikoa / Jimmy Uso d The Brawling Brutes

– Ricochet / Braun Strowman d The Imperium

– Candice LaRae d Piper Niven

– WWE IC Title : GUNTHER (c) d Sheamus

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) d Liv Morgan / Sonya DeVille

– Pitch-Black Match: Bray Wyatt d LA Knight

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley. The Match Goes to a No Contest when Io Sky Interferes, and we have a tag team match.

– Bianca Belair / Becky Lynch d Bayley / Io Sky

– Cody Rhodes d Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Bambi Hall

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal