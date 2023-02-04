Over 5,000 fans expected at NXT Vengeance Day at the Spectrum Center

Over 5,000 fans are expected at tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event, making it the most-attended NXT show since prior the pandemic.

WWE is taking Vengeance Day on the road, the first NXT show not a Stand & Deliver, which is not taking place in Orlando, Florida, since February 2020.

NXT Takeover: Portland was the last NXT show to be held outside of Florida, with Takeover: In Your House and Takeover: XXX both held at Full Sail University before WWE moved all NXT shows to the WWE Performance Center in the Summer of 2020.

In 2022, Stand & Deliver was held in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on the afternoon of WrestleMania 38.

With a setup of nearly 6,000 seats, @WrestleTix reports that WWE sold nearly 4,900 tickets so far for the show, which is already more than what was sold for Stand & Deliver last year.