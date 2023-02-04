Notes on Charlotte Flair and Michael Cole

– Charlotte Flair has done it all in WWE and has been pushed as a top star for the last several years.

While speaking with Busted Open Radio, the current Smackdown Women’s Champion talked about being compared to her father, Ric Flair, which led to her discussing how she’s not afraid of any wrestler taking her spot in the company.

“Someone in an interview asked me, ‘When I was away, was I worried about someone taking my spot?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, no,’” Charlotte said with a chuckle. “Absolutely not. And I admit that. That’s not … like, I will always be someone in history, and like you guys said, probably in 20-30 years, I’ll have way more respect than I do now.”

– While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Michael Cole spoke about The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens storyline.

He said:

“This Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens-Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline is probably the best television we’ve done in a decade,” Cole declared. “And it’s Emmy-worthy in many ways.”