Cody Rhodes bringing back the “Winged Eagle” WWE title belt design?

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Cody Rhodes commented on the buzz that was generated from a photo he posted on Instagram of the “Winged Eagle” WWE title belt design that was used from 1988-1998…

“Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle. I think a lot of people love the Winged Eagle design. Some people love the big eagle, but the Winged Eagle was the one for me and today’s design with the giant W is also incredibly special because it’s a walking billboard for the promotion. It was just a pipe dream. I post that and I don’t want people to think I’m calling a shot. I don’t want people to think I’m going into business for myself. The reality is, I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before and it seemed absurd. If I’m able to get to the finish line, the biggest WrestleMania of all-time, SoFi in Hollywood, If I’m able to get to the finish line and get my hands on these things that have alluded my family up until now it would just be kind of a fun, maybe it’s just a pipe dream, maybe it’s just thought, a glimmer, but it would be fun to say, ‘Let’s just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle.’ This is just me talking.”

