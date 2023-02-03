Updated lineup for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has officially announced Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Zayn attacked Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown and issued the challenge. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa helped Reigns turn it around, then Reigns made the match official because he wants to beat Zayn and destroy him in front of his friends and family in Montreal.

In other news for Elimination Chamber, Natalya has qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. She won a fatal 4 way to qualify on tonight’s SmackDown. The match also featured Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Shayna Baszler.

WWE Elimination Chamber PLE is scheduled for Saturday 2/18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal. Here is the updated lineup-

–Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (C) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. winner of Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest on Raw vs. winner of Montez Ford vs. Elias on Raw

–Elimination Chamber for Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 39: Natalya vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. winner of Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae on Raw

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Sami Zayn