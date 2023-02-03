Samantha Starr says Jake Roberts is a storytelling “Genius”

Samantha Starr recently sat down with the Miami Herald to talk about her family’s history with wrestling and what she’s learned from her star-studded family tree over the years (per Fightful). Starr credited her uncle, Jake Roberts, with teaching her some of the key dynamics of storytelling in the ring and cited his mastery of psychology as one of the aspects that made him such an effective talent over the years.

On what she learned from her uncle about effective character technique in the ring:

“I was taught that if you have a message, and you can capture an audience without yelling, that’s when it becomes believable. You don’t have to go out there, yell and scream, and throw your arms up. If you can go out there and deliver your message without screaming, that’s good storytelling. So that was very important. You don’t see Jake screaming. You don’t see Jake throwing a fit and [going], ‘I’m gonna go beat this guy up.’ It was also almost unhinged. It was the mental attack before the physical attack. It’s genius. He is an absolute genius when it comes to psychology.”