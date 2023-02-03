Paul Levesque says having Vince back “has been great”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan put over Vince McMahon during the conference call with investors yesterday afternoon, at least putting a united front between the top brass in WWE in front of their investors.

Triple H, who took over creative this past Summer after Vince left, said he was “excited” and “having fun” in his new role as Chief Content Officer and made it a point to mention that having McMahon around “has been great.”

“I will tell you this, it has allowed me – and allow me to speak for our entire creative team – but we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. So having him back and involved, even at just the board level, comes with his incredible insight,” Triple H said.

He called Vince a “tremendous asset to the company” and this was the best time of the year with WrestleMania just around the corner.