Notes on Dax Harwood and Jade Cargill

– Over on the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood mentioned that even through NXT, The Revival were never “Triple H’s guys” and that during the DIY/Revival feud, Triple H always preferred DIY. Dax would mention that he figured this out when he and Ciampa got injured around the same time, H checked up only on Ciampa.

– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on hitting 50-0 in AEW, which she did with her win over Red Velvet last night.

She wrote:

“50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite. So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite is next.”