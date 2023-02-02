Tyson Fury says WWE might be doing a Clash at the Castle 2

Tyson Fury believes that WWE will be running a Clash at the Castle 2 at some point, and if so, he plans on competing at the marquee event.

The Gypsy King and heavyweight boxing champion spoke about this topic during a chat with Give Me Sport, where he also keeps the door open on a matchup with top WWE Superstar, Drew McIntyre.

I’m hoping to get back in there soon. They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon, I think, so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there. I’m looking at taking that heavyweight title for sure. If Roman Reigns vacates or something then maybe me and Drew can finally get that battle on.