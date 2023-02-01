Boogeyman undergoes surgery

WWE Legend The Boogeyman recently underwent surgery.

As seen below, Boogeyman posted photos and a video from the hospital, noting that he was ready to begin physical therapy and get back to working out. He did not elaborate on what the surgery was for, but it’s believed he needed to have his knee operated on.

“Through adversity,one only builds character,Fuel to the fire [fire emoji],#WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN $TILL CMIN2GETCHA [fire emoji],” he wrote.

Boogey, who is 58 years old, then posted a video that shows him doing some sort of agility ladder in physical therapy.

Boogeyman, who is signed to a WWE Legends contract, continues to make indie and convention appearances. He also does some training with others in the Denver area, including Boogey’s Bootcamp at TAVA Waters Apartments in Denver.