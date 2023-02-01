2/1/23 AEW Dynamite Results

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Dayton, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

Moxley attacks Page during his entrance. Moxley delivers quick shots and slams Page into the barricade. Moxley chokes Page with his vest and tosses him over the barricade. Moxley delivers a double sledge and delivers more shots to Page in the crowd. Page turns it around with a few shots of his own, and then kicks Moxley in the face. Moxley comes back with a chop, drops Page to the floor, and applies the Figure Four. Page comes back with a few shots, and they go back to ringside. Moxley grabs a chair, and then takes Page down. Moxley drops an elbow on Page’s knee and stretches it out. Moxley puts the chair on Page’s knee and climbs up top, but Page throws the chair and hits him in the face. Page suplexes Moxley onto the chair and rolls him into th ering. Page tosses the chair in, but the referee kicks it out and calls for the bell. Page delivers an elbow strike, but Moxley comes back and they exchange shots. Moxley delivers a low dropkick and applies a Celtic Knot. Moxley has been busted open from earlier, but Page makes it to the ropes. Page comes back with a right hand and then stomps Moxley’s head on the mat.

Moxley comes back and they exchange chops. Moxley comes off the ropes, but Page catches him and throws him with a fall-away slam. Page goes for a springboard lariat, but Moxley counters with a right hand. Moxley applies a choke on the apron, but Page counters out and throws Moxley into the turn-buckle as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Page up top, but Page bites his face. Page slams Moxley with an avalanche Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Page has been busted open from the mouth now, but delivers a few kicks to Moxley’s face. Moxley slaps Page in the face and drops him with a cutter. They get to their feet and exchange shots. Moxley delivers a few kicks and applies a rear choke. Page counters with a back drop suplex, but Moxley rolls through and delivers one of his own. Moxley delivers a corner clothesline and puts Page up top. Moxley delivers a front chancery suplex and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Moxley delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and applies the bulldog choke. Page gets to his knees, but Moxley transitions into the stomps on Page’s head. Moxley goes for the Death Rider, but Page blocks it. Moxley rolls through into an arm-bar, but Page gets his boot on the rope. Page comes back and sends Moxley to the floor, and goes for the moonsault. Moxley dodges it and drops Page with a lariat on the floor. Moxley clears off the timekeeper’s table, but Page counters a power bomb. They exchange shots and Page powerbombs Moxley through the table.

Moxley gets back into the ring at the nine count, but Page drops him with a lariat. Page delivers Deadeye and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Page kicks Moxley in the face and charges, but Moxley dodges and drops Page with the King Kong Lariat. They exchange shots and Page delivers a thrust kick. Page delivers a small package driver and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Moxley ducks under. Page comes back with a Tombstone Piledriver and goes to the apron. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Page applies the bulldog choke, but Moxley rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta come to the ring and get Page away from Moxley. Moxley busts through and shoves Page away, and then they exchange words as Castagnoli and Yuta try to hold them back. Page eventually leaves the ring as the referee raises Moxley’s arm in the air. Moxley then celebrates with Castagnoli and Yuta.

—

The video preview for tonight’s main event airs. Darby Allin will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Jamie Hayter, The Bunny, The Butcher, and The Blade. Bunny says they are all impressed with Hayter’s win over Emi Sakura last week, even if Sakura did outshine her. Bunny challenges Hayter to an Eliminator Match on next week’s Dynamite, and Hayter accepts. Saraya and Toni Storm attacking Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. appears on the screen, and Hayter runs off to make the save.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Daddy Ass Billy Gunn) vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd

Magnum and Floyd mock the scissor, but Bowens and Caster attack them and send Magnum to the floor. The Acclaimed deliver Scissor Me Timbers to Floyd and triple-scissor with Gunn. Truth comes in, but Bowens drops him with the Arrival. Caster tags in and delivers the Mic Drop for the pin fall.

Winners: The Acclaimed

-After the match, The Gunns come to the ring. Colten says The Acclaimed had a good match, but they want an answer to their title challenge right now. Bowens decides to ask the people, and the crowd boos when he asks if The Gunns deserve a shot at the titles. Bowens says the people have spoken, and tells them no. All four men start to argue, and Gunn says he is tired and sick of this and leaves the ring. Austin says Gunn is turning his back on them just like he did for their entire childhood. Austin tells him to go drown his sorrows in the bottom of a pill bottle, and then Gunn comes back to the ring. Gunn gets in Austin and Colten’s face and asks them if they have what he had. He says they can have their title shot next week, and The Acclaimed looked confused as The Gunns smile and leave the ring.

—

Footage airs of JungleHooks victory over Ethan Page and Matt Hardy last week, and then Alex Marvez interviews Jack Perry. Perry says he appreciates what Hook did for him, but he has done the tag team thing for a while. He says he will be a champion this year, but by himself this time.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

They exchange quick shots, and then Takeshita drops Cage with the Takeshita-line. Cage rolls to the apron, but Takeshita kicks him in the face. Takeshita dives onto Cage, but Cage comes back and powerbombs Takeshita into the ring post. Cage gets Takeshita back into the ring and delivers a low dropkick. Cage goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita comes back and they exchange elbow strikes. Cage delivers a knee lift, but Takeshita comes back with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Takeshita goes for a running knee lift, but Cage dodges and delivers a shot. Cage suplexes Takeshita back into the ring from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita sends Cage into the corner and delivers a jumping knee strike. Takeshita delivers a shotgun dropkick, and then drops Cage with a lariat. Takeshita delivers a German suplex and bridges into the cover, but Cage kicks out. Takeshita charges, but Cage delivers a Buckle Bomb. Takeshita comes back with a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Takeshita delivers a rolling elbow, but Cage comes back with a headbutt and a back-drop driver. Cage delivers a discus lariat and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita counters the Drill Claw and delivers a brain buster. Takeshita delivers another brain buster and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cage comes back with a kick to the midsection, and then hits the spinning flapjack. Cage puts Takeshita up top and climbs up himself. Takeshita counters back with shots, and then delivers an avalanche brain buster. Takeshita delivers a running knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

—

Renee Paquette interviews The Jericho Appreciation Society. Chris Jericho says Ricky Starks didn’t lose to a baseball bat last week, but he lost to the Society. Jericho says they have an idea on how Starks can get another match with him. Sammy Guevara says they came up with the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet. Daniel Garcia says Starks have to beat Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and either himself or Guevara, and then if he can do all of that he can have another match with Jericho. Jericho says if Starks survives it all, he will be glad to beat his ass.

—

The Elite are on a basketball court and they answer AR Fox and Top Flight’s challenge, and say that they can have their title shot next week. The Firm walks up to interrupt. Stokely Hathaway and says The Elite are doing nothing all week, and Page says they make their employees work every week. Page challenges The Elite to a Trios Tag Team Match on Rampage against he, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy, and The Elite accepts.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

Danielson backs Thatcher into the ropes, but Thatcher counters and goes for an arm-bar. Danielson gets to the ropes, but Thatcher backs him into the corner. Thatcher delivers a few uppercuts and works over Danielson’s arm. Thatcher drives a knee into Danielson’s shoulder and applies a double wrist-lock. Danielson backs Thatcher into the ropes and delivers quick shots to the midsection. Danielson whips Thatcher down with a dragon screw leg-whip and works over Thatcher’s legs. Danielson wrenches back on Thatcher’s knee and applies a bow-and-arrow stretch. Thatcher counters and works over Danielson’s arm. Thatcher drives his knee into Danielson’s shoulder again, but Danielson comes back with chops and kicks in the corner. Danielson delivers a running kick, but Thatcher slams him down on his shoulder. Thatcher applies a double wrist-lock and takes Danielson down. Danielson makes it to the ropes and Thatcher uses all of the five count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Thatcher delivers shots to Danielson against the ropes. Danielson comes back with headbutts, but Thatcher delivers forearms to his midsection. Thatcher applies a front headlock and suplexes Danielson on his shoulder. Thatcher goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Thatcher puts Danielson up top and delivers an uppercut. Thatcher goes for a butterfly suplex, but Danielson counters out and delivers body shots. Danielson delivers a headbutt, but Thatcher comes back up. Danielson delivers body shots and another headbutt to send Thatcher down. Danielson delivers a shotgun dropkick, and then they exchange uppercuts. Danielson comes back with a series of kicks, but Thatcher blocks the last one. Danielson rolls through and gets a back slide for a two count. Thatcher goes for the arm-bar, but Danielson rolls through and kicks him in the head. Danielson goes for the cover, but Thatcher kicks out. Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows and applies a headlock. Thatcher breaks the hold and backs Danielson into the referee in the corner. Thatcher drops Danielson with a back suplex and MJF comes to ringside.

MJF puts the diamond ring on, but Takeshita cuts him off and chases him backstage. Thatcher applies the arm-bar on Danielson, but Danielson gets his boot on the rope. Thatcher delivers a few elbow strikes and delivers a belly-to-belly throw. Danielson ducks under Thatcher and drops him with a German suplex. Danielson delivers the running knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-Backstage, MJF slams Takeshita into a crate and hits him with a chair and a trash can. Takeshita turns it around and slams MJF into a table. They exchange shots before referees and trainers rush in to separate them. Renee Paquette runs in and says, per Tony Khan, Takeshita will take on MJF in an Eliminator Match next week.

—

Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Affiliates talk about their confrontation with Dustin Rhodes from last week. Strickland says Rhodes’ family gets under his skin and says since Rhodes isn’t here right now, they should fine another second generation punk to get rid of. Strickland says he will see Brian Pillman Jr. on Friday night.

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Rush, Preston Vance, and Jose the Assistant. MJF walks in with a briefcase, and Rush asks him what he wants. MJF says his Spanish is mid, but he knows a language that is universal. He opens the briefcase, which is full of cash. He gives it to Rush free of charge, and says he has five more for Rush if he can beat Danielson by any means necessary next week. Rush says they have a deal, and MJF says Rush doesn’t have to like him but he has to get the job done.

—

Match #5 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Leila Grey) vs. Red Velvet

Velvet takes Cargill down and applies a few quick right hands, but Cargill comes back and slams Velvet down. Cargill sends Velvet to the ropes, but Velvet comes back and sends Cargill to the outside. Velvet delivers a dropkick through the ropes, and then delivers a few elbow strikes. Velvet chops Cargill against the barricade and gets her back into the ring. Velvet gets a quick roll-up for a two count, but Cargill comes back with a suplex. Cargill goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Cargill delivers a scoop slam and an elbow drop as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cargill delivers shots to Velvet in the corner and throws her across the ring. Cargill charges across, but Velvet dodges and delivers a few quick shots and kicks. Velvet runs the ropes, but Cargill delivers a pump kick. Cargill goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Kiera Hogan comes to ringside and slams Grey into the ring steps. Velvet drops Cargill with a kick to the face and goes for the cover, but the referee comes over to make the count after a few seconds and only makes a two count. Velvet applies a submission on the mat, but Cargill picks her up and goes for Jaded. Velvet gets free and goes for a sunset flip, but Cargill counters out and delivers Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

—

Renee Paquette interviews Baker, who is with Hayter. Baker says she is good and if that’s how Saraya and Storm want to play, they can play that way. Ruby Soho walks in and asks how Baker is. Baker says Soho’s girls attacked her, and Soho says they aren’t her girls. Baker says Soho has known them longer than she has known her, and then Hayter gets involved and Soho leaves.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (c) vs. Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Swerve Strickland

-Christopher Daniels vs. Rush

-Saraya and Toni Storm in action

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (c) vs. AR Fox and Top Flight

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny

-Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match #1: Angelo Parker vs. Ricky Starks

-Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

—

Match #6 – AEW TNT Championship – No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe