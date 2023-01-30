WWE stars on Pictionary

This week is WWE Week on Pictionary.

The Miz and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods will be featured on syndicated game show Pictionary all week long. The FOX show airs in syndication, so check your local listings for details on how to watch.

Actor Jerry O’Connell is the host of the show, which features two celebrity guests in each episode this season. The celebrities, Miz and Woods for this week, will lead their teams of three in a game of Pictionary as they compete to win cash and a trip.