Kenny Omega Gives Health Update

Kenny Omega had a very busy last several weeks between the Best of Seven trios series in AEW and his match at Wrestle Kingdom, and he recently gave a update on his health. Omega, who was out of action for much of last year due to his recovery from injuries, spoke with ComicBook.com and talked about how he’s feeling following the matches.

“I would say before the Best of Seven series and the Tokyo Dome I was feeling pretty good,” Omega said. “And after completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, ‘Hey, don’t go thinking you’re 100% again. We just let you think that for a couple of weeks (laughs). This is your new 100% so get used to it, kid.’”

He continued, “That was the crashing back down to reality moment for me. Like, okay, I did it. I survived. I’m really proud of this work, but oh boy, it’s going to take a while to recover. It wasn’t like a ‘give me a 24-hour’ kind of thing. It’s been over a week and I’m still feeling it.”

Omega last competed on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite, where The Elite defeated Death Triangle to win the Best of Seven Series 4 – 3 and capture the Trios Championships.