Zelina Vega lands role in new Street Fighter 6 video game

Video game publishers Capcom announced that WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has lended her “electrifying personality and voice” to the real time commentary feature as a color commentator in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game.

Vega entered the Royal Rumble yesterday dressed as Juri Han, a playable character in the Street Fighter game and even had a cool spot with Xia Li where the two did a pose from the game before Vega eliminated Li.

The former Queen of the Ring is an avid gamer and massive fan of the Street Fighter franchise so her involvement is not surprising.

Street Fighter 6 is planned for release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on June 2, 2023.