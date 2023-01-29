Recent WOW viewerships

Wrestlenomics (via Fightfulhas an update on the latest viewership on the January 8 and January 15 episodes of WOW – Women of Wrestling syndicated by CBS media. The January 8 edition (Episode 17) drew 309,000 viewers. The show was down about 12% in viewership from the January 1 episode, which crew 353,000 viewers.

The January 8 episode drew a 0.06 rating and 73,000 viewers in the P18-49 key demo. It was down 15% from January 1.

Meanwhile, Episode 18 on January 15 drew 308,000 viewers. It drew 82,000 viewers in the key demo, up slightly from the week before.

The latest TV product for WOW – Women of Wrestling has drawn over 300,000 viewers for six straight weeks. It’s currently averaging 280,000 viewers over 18 weeks and a 0.05 rating in the key demo.