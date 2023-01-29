Reason Rey Mysterio missed the Royal Rumble

Dave meltzer reports:

Rey Mysterio was injured last night during the Loredo Smackdown tapings against Karrion Kross. He was going to be in the Rumble, but that spot was changed. What happened was they did a spot where he’s supposed to come out, but didn’t come out, and then Dominik comes out. I think they were supposed to do some teases with them at in the Rumble to set up their WrestleMania match.