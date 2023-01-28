Seth Rollins calls CM Punk a “cancer”

During an interview today, Seth Rollins called CM Punk a “cancer” and told him to stay away from Pro Wrestling:

“Phil (CM Punk), stay away. Stay away you cancer, get away from me forever.

I don’t like Phil. He’s a jerk, did we just figure that out? — Hes a jerk, we figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don’t want him back, go do something else”