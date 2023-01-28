Seth Rollins calls CM Punk a “cancer”

Jan 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

During an interview today, Seth Rollins called CM Punk a “cancer” and told him to stay away from Pro Wrestling:

“Phil (CM Punk), stay away. Stay away you cancer, get away from me forever.

I don’t like Phil. He’s a jerk, did we just figure that out? — Hes a jerk, we figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don’t want him back, go do something else”

3 Responses

  1. HereForTheLawls says:
    January 28, 2023 at 2:28 pm

    He’s not wrong at all.

  2. Jeff Copeland says:
    January 28, 2023 at 2:58 pm

    has seth rollins ever been wrong ? cues wario laugh EH AHAH AH AH AHAAAAAAAAAA!!! xD

  3. TrollBuster says:
    January 28, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    At least he isn’t such an unsafe worker than Colby. See the injuries he caused on Cena, or Stin for example.
    Not to mention it’s tasteless using a deadly thing as insult. Did his parents fail that bad at education? At least this “cancer” still puts butts in the seats.
    CM Punk is a dick, but Colby is known for being a dick too, the only thing people like him is because of his catchy theme song we can all sing along with.

    Remember when CM Punk did this WWE show with others on Fox, he tried to get his attention on Twitter and wanted a fight with him so bad to get relevant again after his feud with The Fiend?
    So “cancer” is something good when you can get spotlight with it, huh? Hypocrite.
    Colby’s wife is more famous anyway.

