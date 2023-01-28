News on next week’s Smackdown

The finals are now set for the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Last night’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown was to feature Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis, but The Viking Raiders attacked Sheamus and McIntyre during their entrances. Adam Pearce then came out and introduced Ricochet and Braun Strowman as the replacement team for McIntyre and Sheamus. Strowman and Ricochet ended up defeating Hit Row to advance to the finals. SmackDown also saw Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser defeat Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma to advance.

WWE then confirmed the finals for next Friday night with Imperium vs. Strowman and Ricochet. The winners will earn a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Next week’s show will also feature SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Sonya Deville. Flair won the title from Ronda Rousey on December 30 and since then she’s made just one title defense on TV – over Deville on the January 6 SmackDown. Next week’s title match was made after Deville interrupted Flair’s “Out of Character” podcast interview with FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin on Friday. Flair then went to Pearce on SmackDown and said she wanted to give Deville a title match. Pearce made the bout official for next week, and Flair agreed.