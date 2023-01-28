Female of the year
2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Female of the year
Bianca Belair (38%, 135 Votes)
Mandy Rose (16%, 58 Votes)
Rhea Ripley (12%, 43 Votes)
Britt Baker (9%, 33 Votes)
Becky Lynch (7%, 25 Votes)
Jade Cargill (6%, 22 Votes)
Liv Morgan (5%, 19 Votes)
Bayley (3%, 10 Votes)
KAIRI (2%, 7 Votes)
Toni Storm (1%, 4 Votes)
IYO SKY (1%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 358
past winners…
2021: Britt Baker
2020: Bayley
2019: Becky Lynch
2018: Becky Lynch
2017: Asuka
2016: Sexy Starr
2015: Sasha Banks
2014: Charlotte