Cody Rhodes wins men’s Royal Rumble

Jan 28, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

Cody Rhodes is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event opened up with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The match came down to Rhodes and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who entered at #1. Cody entered at #30. The biggest surprises in the match were Logan Paul, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

It’s important to note that Rey Mysterio was never eliminated as he never made his entrance, but it was implied that Dominik Mysterio attacked him backstage. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston never had his elimination announced either. He was tossed out by GUNTHER, but he landed on a chair and the elimination was up in the air.

Rhodes has now earned a title shot at WrestleMania 39, but that match has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Pat McAfee returned before the match and is calling the show with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Below are the orders from tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match, along with photos and videos:

ENTRANTS:
1. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER
2. Sheamus
3. The Miz
4. WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston
5. Johnny Gargano
6. NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods
7. Karrion Kross
8. Chad Gable
9. Drew McIntyre
10. Santos Escobar
11. Angelo Dawkins
12. Brock Lesnar
13. Bobby Lashley
14. Baron Corbin
15. Seth Rollins
16. Otis
17. Rey Mysterio
18. Dominik Mysterio
19. Elias
20. Finn Balor
21. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T
22. Damian Priest
23. Montez Ford
24. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
25. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory
26. Omos
27. Braun Strowman
28. Ricochet
29. Logan Paul
30. Cody Rhodes

ELIMINATIONS:
1. The Miz, by Sheamus
2. Karrion Kross, by Drew McIntyre
3. Xavier Woods, by GUNTHER
4. Santos Escobar, by Brock Lesnar
5. Angelo Dawkins, by Brock Lesnar
6. Chad Gable, by Brock Lesnar
7. Brock Lesnar, by Bobby Lashley
8. Baron Corbin, by Seth Rollins
9. Bobby Lashley, by Seth Rollins
10. Otis, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
11. Elias, by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
12. Johnny Gargano, by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio
13. Booker T, by GUNTHER
14. Montez Ford, by Damian Priest
15. Damian Priest, by Edge
16. Finn Balor, by Edge
17. Edge, by Finn Balor and Damian Priest
18. Omos, by Braun Strowman
19. Sheamus, by GUNTHER
20. Drew McIntyre, by GUNTHER
21. Dominik Mysterio, by Cody Rhodes
22. Braun Strowman, by Cody Rhodes
23. Ricochet, by Austin Theory
24. Austin Theory, by Cody Rhodes
25. Seth Rollins, by Logan Paul
26. Logan Paul, by Cody Rhodes
27. GUNTHER, by Cody Rhodes
NOTE: Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio were technically never eliminated
Winner: Cody Rhodes

2 Responses

  1. Romanreignshadcancer2getover says:
    January 28, 2023 at 10:13 pm

    Garbage. Took 35 to have the worsr Royal Rumble and winner in the same night. Clearly they dont have alot of faith if this disaster opened the night

  2. Romanreignshadcancer2getover says:
    January 28, 2023 at 10:14 pm

    Worst *

