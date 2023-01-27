Wardlow reportedly injured

Wardlow has not wrestled since losing to ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe during the New Year’s Smash Dynamite on December 28, with the AEW TNT Title on the line. Joe took out Wardlow’s leg in that match, and now a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Wardlow has not been back for revenge because he’s dealing with an injury issue. The angle with Joe on Dynamite that night was done to temporarily write Wardlow out of the storylines.

The belief is that Wardlow’s injury is not one that will keep him out of action for a long time, but there’s no word yet on when he will be back.