Royal Rumble 2023 crosses 40,000 tickets sold

The 2023 Royal Rumble has crossed the 40,000 tickets sold and the Almodome is now configured to hold over 41,000 seats according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

With more sections opened, the Rumble is now at 40,699 sold and 574 tickets approximately left but it’s highly likely that more sections will be opened up to accommodate the final rush.

Last year, WWE sold thousands of tickets in the final 72 hours before the show and the Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center had over 44,000 fans in the stands.

This will be another very successful stadium show for the company in terms of attendance and revenue. Back in November, WWE announced that this year’s show had broken the company’s record for the largest gate in the Rumble’s 36-year history with over $5 million in gate money, taking over the record from the 2017 edition, coincidentally enough held at the Alamodome in San Antonio as well.