Notes on Zelina Vega and Jeff Cobb

– While speaking to the Ten Count’s Steve Fall on WrestlingNews.co, NJPW Star Jeff Cobb revealed that he would be up for making an appearance in the Royal Rumble Match. He said “You never say never, but it all depends if the stars line up and all that stuff. If they wanted me for some odd reason, then they would have to go through the right avenues. I don’t think they could contact me directly because I don’t think that’s legal. I’m not sure how those things work, but yea, I mean if they for some odd reason were like, ‘We want to put Jeff in the Royal Rumble’, I’m not good at Royal Rumbles and I don’t want to run down to the ring anyways, but if the stars align, I would be down for that.”

– During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega discussed her goals for 2023. Based on her comments, Vega has her eyes on winning both Money in the Bank, along with Santos Escobar, and Queen of the Ring once again.

Zelina Vega stated (via WrestlingInc.com),”I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn’t it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos? Wouldn’t it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring? I feel like there’s just so much we can do there.”

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is currently scheduled for the O2 Arena in Lond, England on July 1. WWE has not yet announced plans for King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments for 2023. However, there have been recent rumors and trademark filings suggesting that reviving the tournaments is in the works.