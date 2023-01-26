Video: Rhea Ripley helps Dominik Mysterio train for Royal Rumble

Jan 26, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

WWE released the following video of Rhea Ripley training Dominik Mysterio for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The younger Mysterio promised to eliminate his dad Rey Mysterio.

Here is the updated lineup for the WWE Royal Rumble. The PLE is scheduled for Saturday 1/28 in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome.

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Alexa Bliss

Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Emma, 23 more TBA

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, GUNTHER, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, 14 more TBA

