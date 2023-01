— The 1/30 AEW Dark:Elevation was taped tonight in Lexington, KY before Dynamite. Below are spoilers-

-Alex Reynolds & John Silver defeated Anthony Henry & JD Drake

-Rush defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

-Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki defeated Diamante & ROH Women’s Champion Athena

-Top Flight defeated Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

-Brody King & Malakai Black defeated Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum

-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Blake Christian