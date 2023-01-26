A third lawsuit has been filed following the return of Vince McMahon to WWE

Last week, Sportico.com reported that Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and was seeking a declaration to effectively block him from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and prevent him from expediting a WWE sale. Two weeks ago, BloombergLaw.com reported that WWE shareholder Scott Fellows filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon with the accusation that McMahon wielded his 81% voting control to oust three board members, replace them with “cronies” George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and push through bylaw changes that would “impose his will on the board and WWE.”

Bloomberg.com is reporting that a a third lawsuit has been filed against McMahon before the Chancery Court of Delaware. According to Bloomberg, WWE shareholders Carole Casale and Chrystal Lavalle are “suing over McMahon’s alleged history of paying to cover up sexual harassment accusations” and want their lawsuit kept separate from the two previously known filed suits against McMahon and WWE. The suit is not publicly available.